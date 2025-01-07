Victor Osimhen appears to have seamlessly integrated into life at Turkish Super Lig powerhouse, Galatasaray

The former LOSC Lille star, who joined the Istanbul outfit on a loan deal, is currently the club's highest goal scorer

In a recent development, reports reveal that the Nigerian forward has recommended his nephew for a potential transfer to the club

Victor Osimhen appears to have settled in seamlessly at Turkish giants, Galatasaray, thriving rather seamlessly both on and off the pitch.

The Nigerian striker, who continues to rack up goals with remarkable consistency, is currently enjoying one of the most prolific spells of his career.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring a goal during the Turkish Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Goztepe RAMS Park Stadium in Istanbul. Image: Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

The Napoli loanee further bolstered his impressive form with a cheeky finish in the league clash against Göztepe, taking his goal involvements to an impressive 17 in just 16 appearances, according to data from FotMob.

Amid his scintillating scoring spree, a recent report has surfaced, suggesting that Osimhen has recommended Galatasaray consider signing his nephew.

Osimhen urges Galatasaray to sign nephew

According to a report from media outlet, Forza Cimbom, the Nigerian forward has advised Galatasaray’s management to give his nephew a chance in the Istanbul club’s U17 team.

The star striker reportedly brought his nephew to Turkey for trials and expressed confidence in the young player, telling the club's managers that he "expects him to be better than himself."

The younger Osimhen, also a striker, has already begun training with Galatasaray's youth ranks.

While Osimhen may have quietly introduced a potential future talent for the Yellow and Reds, the club faces a more pressing challenge—securing the Nigerian forward on a long-term contract.

The 26-year-old, currently on loan with the Istanbul outfit, has attracted significant interest from several top European clubs. With each passing day, the difficulty of keeping Osimhen at Rams Park grows, especially given Galatasaray's financial constraints.

Whether the Turkish giants can lock down the prolific striker to a long-term deal remains an open question, one that looms large over the club’s ambitions.

Napoli continues negotiation for Osimhen

Legit.ng in a previous report detailed that Napoli have continued negotiations with a Premier League club over the transfer of Osimhen, despite his recent stance.

The Nigerian attacker had rejected an offer for a transfer to Manchester United, expressing his desire to complete the current campaign with Galatasaray.

However, it appears Osimhen’s decision has done little to dissuade Napoli’s hierarchy from pursuing a deal, with fresh reports emphasising that talks have continued between Manchester United and the Italian Serie A club.

It is worth noting, however, that Ruben Amorim’s side is not the only club eyeing the forward. Other Premer League clubs, Chelsea, and more recently, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, have also shown strong interest in signing the former LOSC Lille attacker..

What will become of this rapidly developing transfer saga between Osimhen and his parent club, Napoli, remains to be seen, but it is undoubtedly an issue that would be worth keeping a close watch on.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng