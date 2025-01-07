Atalanta were eliminated from the Italian Super Cup semifinal by defending Serie A champions Inter Milan

The elimination of the Bergamo outfit has stirred endless reactions, especially considering the selections made by coach Gian Piero Gasperini

Italian football expert Michele Criscitiello recently analysed Atalanta's defeat, criticising the coach for his decision to bench key players, including Ademola Lookman

While the Supercoppa Italiana triumph has continued to stir endless celebrations in the red half of Milan, the mood at Atalanta couldn’t be more different.

The Bergamo club, who had entered the four-team tournament largely as favourites, were stunned in their first fixture when they fell to defeat against Inter Milan.

While it has to be acknowledged that Simone Inzaghi's side put in a spirited performance, much of the defeat has been attributed to the selection choices of Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

The 66-year-old opted to keep marquee duo Ademola Lookman and Charles De Ketelaere on the bench, a decision that would haunt Atalanta on the night.

Reacting to the rather surprising decision by Gasperini, Italian journalist Michele Criscitiello slammed the coach for his choice.

Italian journalist slams Gasperini for his decision

In his editorial on SportItalia, the veteran journalist criticised the Atalanta tactician for his decision to bench key players during the Supercoppa Italiana.

“He is a great coach—someone who sees the game clearly and understands football like few others,” Criscitiello acknowledged.

However, he didn’t shy away from highlighting Gasperini’s early struggles in his managerial career, including a brief, unsuccessful stint at Inter and previous challenges with Genoa and Crotone.

“His past speaks for itself: Genoa, Crotone, and a failure at Inter in just a few weeks,” Criscitiello remarked.

Further emphasising his criticism, Criscitiello added:

“The management of the Super Cup was a lack of respect towards the fans and the Percassi family. If you’re Atalanta and there’s a trophy at stake, you cannot afford the arrogance of challenging Inter with your reserves.”

Criscitiello then delivered a stinging rebuke to the Atalanta coach:

“Dear Gasp, did you want to go home to better prepare for the league or the Champions League? Don’t worry—you won’t win the league or the Champions League.”

While Criscitiello’s words are harsh, they aren’t without merit. Atalanta’s best performances this season have come with Ademola Lookman and Charles De Ketelaere on the pitch. Lookman has been involved in 18 goals across 22 appearances, while De Ketelaere has contributed to 19 goals in 26 matches, according to data from FotMob.

Although Atalanta still have trophies to compete for this season, Gasperini will likely rue the missed opportunity to claim the Italian Super Cup—a title that now feels like it slipped through his fingers.

