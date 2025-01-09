Paris Saint-Germain are one of the numerous clubs interested in the services of marquee striker, Victor Osimhen

However, the current Galatasaray forward has reportedly ruled out a winter transfer exit from the Istanbul outfit

The French Ligue 1 outfit have now shifted their attention to signing another Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, according to a recent report

Paris Saint-Germain appears to be exploring alternative options amid persistent challenges in securing a deal for Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian forward, currently on loan at Galatasaray, has long been a priority target for the Ligue 1 club’s hierarchy. Reports initially suggested that PSG was planning a winter transfer swoop for the striker.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring during the Turkish Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Goztepe at Rams Park Stadium on January 4, 2025. Image: Seskim Photo.

Source: Getty Images

However, following Osimhen’s rejection of an offer from Premier League giants Manchester United, the French club has begun reassessing its strategy.

While media outlet, PSG Report, highlighted the evident interest in Osimhen from club director, Luis Campos, a new report suggests the Ligue 1 outfit is now shifting its focus to another Nigerian international, Victor Boniface.

PSG eyes Boniface swoop

According to a report from media outlet Punch Sports, the Ligue 1 club have begun discussions with the representatives of the Nigerian striker.

The 24-year-old, who played a key role in Bayer Leverkusen’s historic treble – winning the Bundesliga, DFB Pokal, and German Super Cup in 2024 – is reportedly in talks over a contract extension that would keep him at the German club until 2029, making him one of their highest-paid players.

However, despite these reports, Boniface’s immediate priority seems to be recovering from a thigh injury that has kept him sidelined since November 2024.

The versatile forward has missed Leverkusen’s last nine matches and recently experienced a setback in his rehabilitation.

The former Union Saint-Gilloise star is also attracting interest from Premier League clubs, with Liverpool among those reportedly keen on his services.

With PSG's need for a striker this winter becoming increasingly urgent, especially after current forward Randal Kolo Muani was frozen out of the first-team setup by coach Luis Enrique, Boniface’s potential move to the Ligue 1 club could pan out to be one worth keeping a close watch on.

Boniface teases fans on social media

Legit.ng in a previous report detailed Boniface teasing fans on social media with an end-of-year post.

The Bayer Leverkusen star highlighted a few of his achievements on the social platform X, before joking about one rather funny feat he failed to accomplish.

The versatile forward joked about having a really busy 2024 and forgetting to find himself a bride.

Boniface’s social media antics know no bounds, as he has, on multiple occasions, teased his national teammate, Osimhen, about several luxury purchases in the past.

More recently, the former Union Saint-Gilloise star teased Osimhen about purchasing an airport – a humourous act that triggered a cheeky response from the marquee Galatasaray attacker.

Both Super Eagles players have continued their lighthearted social media rivalry since the turn of the new year.

