Galatasaray has been advised to sign a more physical striker to rival Victor Osimhen in the January transfer window

The Nigerian forward has been the standout player for the Turkish giants this season despite joining in September

Osimhen’s future at Galatasaray remains in doubt as Manchester United are reportedly eager to sign the forward

Victor Osimhen has been credited for Galatasaray’s remarkable season so far but it appears the Nigerian forward is yet to impress everyone in Turkey.

The 26-year-old has been a phenomenal addition to Okan Buruk’s team, leading the line after first-choice forward Mauro Icardi suffered a season-ending injury.

Victor Osimhen is Galatasaray's leading goalscorer this season with 13 goals in all competitions. Photo by Anadolu

According to Transfermarkt, Osimhen has scored 13 goals and created five assists in all competitions for Galatasaray, becoming the Turkish club’s leading goalscorer in the ongoing campaign.

The Nigerian forward, who joined the Istanbul giants on loan from Napoli after a falling out with the Italian club’s owners, has stated that he wishes to continue with the club until the end of the season despite a clause that allows him to leave in January.

English Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Osimhen and are proposing a mouth-watering deal that involves swapping Joshua Zirkzee to Napoli for the Nigerian striker.

Turkish ex-star wants new striker at Galatasaray

Meanwhile, Osimhen’s heroic form for Galatasaray has not impressed everyone in Turkey with some already urging the Istanbul club to sign a world-class forward to rival the Nigerian.

Ex-Turkish forward Gokmen Ozdenak has suggested that Osimhen was not at his best during Galatasaray's 2-1 victory against Goztepe despite the 26-year-old striker netting his 13th goal of the season in the game.

Ozdenak claims Galatasaray needs to sign another striker who has a better physical presence and athleticism than the on-loan Nigerian forward.

"Victor Osimhen was not on the field in the Göztepe match . There is zero cooperation in the attack.

"We see that Galatasaray has difficulty against teams that are physically strong and play with contact. So the transfers to be made should be based on the physicality and athleticism that you lack." Ozdenak was quoted by All Nigeria Soccer.

Napoli furious at Osimhen for rejecting Manchester United

In another report, Football Italia discloses that Osimhen appears to have angered the Napoli hierarchy after rejecting a mega offer to join Manchester United this January.

President Aurelio De Laurentiis was reported to have been furious with the Nigerian forward after he told the Italian club’s Director Giovanni Manna that he wanted to remain with Galatasaray until the end of the season.

If Napoli fails to sell Osimhen by the end of this season, the Nigerian forward’s value will reduce significantly as his release clause will drop to €75m.

Osimhen reacts to Boniface’s Lamborghini joke

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen warned that he would take action against Victor Boniface after his compatriot teased him again about acquiring a new luxurious car to kick off 2025.

Osimhen and Boniface are no strangers to sharing jokes and tormenting one other on social media, and the two have resolved not to end the friendship until 2025.

