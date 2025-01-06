Victor Osimhen has continued to be linked with a transfer to English Premier League outfit Manchester United

Reports suggest that current manager Ruben Amorim is keen on a transfer for the marquee Nigerian striker

A fresh report detailing Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis making a new transfer demand for the Nigerian forward has surfaced

Reports linking Victor Osimhen to a move to Manchester United have gained momentum with the opening of the winter transfer window.

The Nigerian striker, who was at the centre of a heated transfer saga during the summer of 2024, is now being tipped for a potential move away from his current club, Galatasaray, to another European giant.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring during the Turkish Super League match between Galatasaray and Goztepe at Rams Park Stadium. Image: Seskim Photo.

Source: Getty Images

Although Osimhen seems settled at the Istanbul club, speculation surrounding his departure continues to intensify.

This is further fueled by reports that Napoli's asking price for the forward is around €75 million.

However, despite the relatively low price tag and the lingering Manchester United interest in securing the forward’s transfer, a new report has emerged suggesting that the Premier League side has suffered a setback in their pursuit of Osimhen.

Man United handed blow in Osimhen pursuit

According to a fresh report from media outlet, Calcio Mercato, while Manchester United is open to negotiating a move for Osimhen, Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, has made it clear that he would only consider selling the Nigerian striker on his own terms.

It’s worth noting that the septuagenarian president previously rejected a mammoth bid, reportedly exceeding €100 million, for Osimhen in 2024.

The highly sought-after Osimhen, on his part, who is in impressive goalscoring form at Galatasaray, has undoubtedly played a crucial role in shifting the negotiation dynamics.

The Nigerian forward is currently one of Europe’s most prolific strikers, with a remarkable 12 goals and five assists in 16 appearances for Galatasaray, according to data from Fotmob.

Amid these developments, there is also speculation that Galatasaray may look to extend Osimhen’s stay at Rams Park, adding another layer to the unfolding saga.

While Osimhen's future remains uncertain, it is certainly a situation worth closely monitoring.

Osimhen scores cheeky goal in Galatasaray win

Legit.ng in an earlier report detailed that Osimhen found the back of the net in Galatasaray’s victory against Göztepe.

The mercurial Nigerian forward opened his goal account for the new calendar year 2025 with a brilliant strike from the penalty spot.

Osimhen sent the ball down the middle in a cheeky manner, leaving Polish goalkeeper, Mateusz Lis, confused about which direction to dive.

The marquee Nigerian forward, who is now third in the Super Lig goalscoring standings, will aim to build on his impressive run when Galatasaray locks horns with Başakşehir in a home Istanbul derby on January 8 in the Turkish FA cup.

The former LOSC Lille forward now appears to be the number one penalty taker for coach Okan Buruk’s team, following the rather unfortunate Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury suffered by Argentine forward, Mauro Icardi.

