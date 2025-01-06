Victor Osimhen's January transfer situation seems complicated for Napoli owner Aurelio Laurentiis

The Nigerian international has disclosed that he would complete his season-long loan deal at Turkish club Galatasaray

Laurentiis is reportedly furious with the Nigerian striker as Manchester United are willing to activate his release clause

Napoli president Aurelio Laurentiis is unimpressed with Victor Osimhen's decision to complete his season-long loan deal at Galatasaray.

The Nigerian international moved to the Turkish club during the summer after coach Antonio Conte ostracised him from the Napoli first team.

Chelsea were on the verge of signing the striker, but the proposed deal collapsed hours before the close of the summer transfer window.

Victor Osimhen has hinted at staying at Galatasaray until the end of his season-long loan. Photo: Giuseppe Maffia.

He was forced to head on loan to Galatasaray, but there is a break in a clause that allows him move on a transfer in January.

Meanwhile, English Premier League club Manchester United have been tracking the 26-year-old, who has a €75 million release clause in his deal.

It was gathered that Osimhen's stance of remaining at Galatasaray has left Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis furious.

Reppublicca quoted Laurentiis saying "Let him stay where he is, tell Galatasaray to buy him."

Man United 'hold talks' over January signing

Meanwhile, Manchester United have continued to strategise on how to bring in new players in the winter transfer window.

The Old Trafford outfit has until February 3 to add new players before the transfer window closes for the summer.

Team manager Ruben Amorim is said to be unimpressed with the finishing of Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund.

United have struggled in front of goal this season, and Osimhen, who has netted 13 goals in 16 matches across competitions for Galatasaray, is being linked.

Manchester Evening News reports that it is unsure if Amorim will be able to bring in new players in the coming weeks, but that is not stopping the rumour mill from continuing to swirl.

Nigerian outlet Business Day are reporting that the Manchester Club continue to explore ways to sign the Nigerian international this month.

Osimhen is also said to be willing to join the Red Devils for the right offer.

Meanwhile, FIFA-licensed agent and sports media professional Babajimi Ogunlana has urged the forward to consider joining the Red Devils.

According to him, a swap deal involving Osimhen and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford would benefit all parties.

Babajimi told Legit.ng:

"Victor Osimhen’s speed and finishing skills are precisely what Manchester United need to revitalise their attack.

"A swap deal involving Osimhen and Marcus Rashford could prove advantageous for both parties, providing United with a reliable goal scorer while giving Osimhen's current club a versatile attacking option.

"But such a transaction must be carefully strategized to align with Osimhen’s long-term career goals."

PSG backs out of Osimhen race

Legit.ng earlier reported that French club Paris Saint-Germain have withdrawn their interest in signing Victor Osimhen.

The Parisians named the Super Eagles striker as their top priority for the winter transfer window, PSG Talks reports.

Reports have it that they are now focusing attention on signing Bradley Barcola.

