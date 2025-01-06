Victor Osimhen was in the spotlight after buying a Lamborghini Urus SUV to celebrate Christmas last year

His compatriot Victor Boniface has congratulated the Galatasaray forward for buying a sports car weeks after

Osimhen reacted by threatening to report the Bayer Leverkusen striker to his club manager Xabi Alonso

Victor Osimhen warned that he would take action against Victor Boniface after his compatriot teased him again with acquiring a new car to kick off 2025.

Osimhen and Boniface are no strangers to sharing jokes and taunting each other on social media, and the two have decided they would not put the camaraderie in 2025.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring for Galatasaray in their 2-1 win over Goztepe. Photo by Seskim Photo.

Source: Getty Images

Boniface acknowledges Osimhen as his senior colleague and constantly jokes at the Galatasaray forward, who accepts it in love and reacts accordingly.

Osimhen reacts to Boniface's jokes

Boniface took to his Instagram story to claim that the Napoli-owned forward has acquired two new sports cars to start 2025 and added a congratulatory message.

“Congratulations senior man @victorosimhen9, 2025 don stew for you already,” he wrote.

The Turkish Super League star reshared the story on his Instagram page and threatened to report the Germany-based striker to his club manager, Xabi Alonso.

“I need to reach out to Alonso now, cos which kind person you be na,” the former Lille striker responded.

The 24-year-old’s use of social media has come under scrutiny from the media and fans, some of whom claim his activities sometimes cross the line of professionalism.

Alonso told Efotbal last year that he tries to manage his player's use of social media by making him focus only on football, even though he has his freedom.

“All the teammates really like him, the guy creates a great atmosphere. Sometimes you have to force him to focus only on football, but that’s my job, that’s what I’m trying to do,” he said.

In Boniface’s defence, he would claim Osimhen, who had a similar attitude on social media in the past, inspired him, even though he has taken it to the next level.

Both players are back in their clubs after spending their mid-season breaks in Nigeria, having fun at parties and updating their fans about it on Instagram.

Osimhen made a goalscoring return to help Galatasaray maintain their unbeaten start to the Turkish Super League season with a 2-1 win over Goztepe.

Boniface, however, could face more time on the sidelines after Bayer Leverkusen confirmed he suffered a minor setback during the recovery of his thigh injury.

He suffered the injury during the November international break and was expected to return in the new year, but will now miss the first match of 2025 against Borussia Dortmund.

Napoli president blasts Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Napoli president hit out at Osimhen after the Nigerian striker rejected Manchester United’s advances for a January window transfer.

The Super Eagles star wants to finish the season at Galatasaray before deciding his future, a decision which has frustrated Aurelio de Laurentiis, who wants to cash in.

