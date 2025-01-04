The Super Eagles of Nigeria are reportedly set to appoint a new manager ahead of the upcoming round of FIFA qualifiers

The Nigerian team has not had a substantive manager since the departure of Finidi George in the summer of 2024

Former Nigeria Football Federation chief, Amaju Pinnick, has provided a fresh update on the next Super Eagles coach

It now seems more a question of "when" rather than "if" the Super Eagles of Nigeria will be appointed their next coach.

The senior men's national team has been operating under the guidance of interim manager, Augustine Eguavoen, since the departure of Finidi George, with no permanent appointment made.

Eguavoen, who successfully secured Nigeria's qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, has indicated that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is moving quickly to appoint a new manager ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualification series.

However, amid ongoing reactions to Eguavoen's comments on the managerial search, former NFF president, Amaju Pinnick, has provided an important update regarding the appointment of Nigeria's next coach.

Pinnick provides update on next Super Eagles coach

In an interview with Channels TV, the former Football Federation president attributed the delay in appointing a permanent coach for the Super Eagles to financial constraints.

"I know a lot is happening behind the scenes. First, they need to secure funds to avoid any financial issues, and the Chairman of the Sports Commission has been working closely with them to ensure this is resolved. I believe significant progress was made just last week," Pinnick explained.

However, Pinnick hinted that an official announcement is imminent, revealing that the incoming coach will bring a robust support team.

"Any moment now, I’m confident they’ll announce an enterprising coach. I’ve heard about the candidate they’re bringing in.

"It’s not just about hiring a coach; they’re assembling a complete backroom staff to provide comprehensive support.

This includes a physical trainer, goalkeeper trainer, video analyst, and specialists for various aspects of the game. They want a full-fledged coaching crew. But, of course, securing quality personnel requires funding. If you want top-tier results, you have to invest accordingly," he added.

The Super Eagles, currently fifth in Group C according to Fotmob, can still secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the Americas if they win all their remaining fixtures.

While this goal is achievable, considering the quality of their upcoming opponents, the appointment of a high-caliber tactician would significantly enhance the team’s chances of success.

Eguavoen speaks on Super Eagles job

Legit.ng in another report detailed how interim coach Eguavoen spoke about managing the Super Eagles on a permanent basis.

The 59-year-old offered a rather diplomatic response, hinting that he would not turn down a request to serve his beloved country.

Eguavoen, who also serves as the technical director of the Super Eagles, recently led the Nigerian team to secure a place at the 2025 AFCON showcase in Morocco.

