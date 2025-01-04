The Super Eagles of Nigeria will kick off their 2025 during the FIFA international window in March

Nigeria will continue their qualifying campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup for most of the year 2025

Former NFF President Amaju Pinnick has sent a message to Nigerians with the Eagles in a difficult place

The former president of the Nigerian Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, has made a bold promise to Nigerians over the Super Eagles ahead of 2025 international matches.

Nigeria had a mixed year in 2025, recording high and low moments, which ended in a bittersweet moment when they lost at home to Rwanda but qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The June international break set the team up for a difficult time after drawing South Africa and losing to Benin Republic in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Those two results have left the team in a difficult position. The Eagles are winless in four games and have three points, sitting fifth in group C out of six teams.

Pinnick makes promise to Nigerians

Former NFF President Pinnick, in his latest interview with Channels TV, made some bold statements about the Eagles' position in the World Cup qualifiers.

He claimed to have spoken to his successor, Ibrahim Gusau, about the team's position. He admitted that the current boss is very religious about seeing the team in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

“It is going to be a tough call,” he said. “I don’t want to raise the hopes of any Nigerian that we would qualify. But we would try our human extreme. When I say human extreme, on a scale of 1-10, we would get to that 10 and see if we can make it happen. We believe it is divine.”

“Trust me, they do not want to be where they are now. They want to succeed, move beyond it, and put smiles on the faces of Nigerians. So, let’s just wait and see, and let’s not be thinking negatively. Let’s look at the positive picture and see how we can qualify.

Gernot Rohr led Nigeria to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia during Pinnick’s regime but narrowly missed out on that 2022 edition in Qatar after losing to Ghana in the playoffs.

Alex Iwobi agrees with Pinnick

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi agrees with Pinnick's assertion that it will be difficult, but not impossible, with the midfielder claiming it's a competition everyone wants to play.

“It’s basically like going to war every game, but we’ll put up a fight and try and see what we can do. We’re all hungry and motivated,” he told BBC, as quoted by Complete Sports.

Why Pinnick prefers foreign coach

The national team is still without a head coach, with Eguavoen serving as interim coach since September, but multiple reports claim a new foreign coach will be announced soon.

