Augustine Eguavoen has backed local coaches as the Nigeria Football Federation shops for a new Super Eagles handler

The NFF technical director has been in charge of the national team since Finidi George resigned from the position

Eguavoen, who has helped the team to qualify for the next AFCON tournament, emphasised on World Cup qualification

The technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation Augustine Eguavoen has opened up amid the search for a new Super Eagles coach.

Eguavoen has been in charge of the team since Finidi George resigned from the position after a poor run of games in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Finidi claimed that NFF's decision to appoint a foreign technical adviser was responsible for his resignation.

The former Enyimba of Aba manager left after overseeing Nigeria’s 2-1 loss to Benin and 1-1 draw with South Africa in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Since then, Eguavoen has been in charge of the team and has guided the squad to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification, ESPN reports.

However, with the 2026 World Cup qualifiers returning in March, the manager's future is uncertain.

It was gathered that there had been a series of meetings regarding the appointment of a foreign coach.

Eguavoen said on Kennis FM:

"All hands must be on deck. We want to try and qualify for the World Cup”

"March is just around the corner. If we have to do something about the team, we need to do it quickly.

“That person should come in as soon as possible, settle down, so we can discuss, tweak things, exchange ideas, and plan the way forward.

Eguavoen backs local coach for Super Eagles

He, however, made a case for local coaches, urging the NFF to look inward.

Although Emmanuel Amuneke and Samson Siasia have also been linked with the plum job, it seems an expatriate is being favoured. Eguavoen added:

"The earlier, the better. We should stay at home for the choice of head coach.

“The technical crew has to be expanded, but the head coach should be homegrown because we understand the situation and feel the pulse of the people.”

World Cu qualifiers return in March

Action returns in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in March as Nigeria take a trip to Kigali to face group leaders Rwanda.

They return to the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium to host Zimbabwe days later.

With 3 points from four matches, Nigeria occupy fifth position on the log as the Amavubi top the group with 7 points along with South Africa and Benin.

Lesotho are fourth with 5 points, while Zimbabwe are rock bottom with 2.

NFF secures funding for next Super Eagles coach

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NFF has reportedly secured two different sponsors to fund the salary of the incoming national team head coach.

It was gathered that one of the emerging banks has indicated interest, while the other sponsor's identity remains undisclosed.

The NFF is expected to make public the names of both organisations before the new gaffer's appointment and arrival.

