The Super Eagles of Nigeria remain without a substantive head coach heading into the next round of FIFA World Cup qualification fixtures

The Nigeria Football Federation is reportedly in talks to appoint a substantive coach for the men’s national team

Interim manager, Augustine Eguavoen, has spoken about the possibility of coaching the Super Eagles through the qualification campaign

The question of who will lead the Super Eagles of Nigeria from the dugout during their next round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification fixtures remains a hot topic of debate.

The Nigerian team has been without a permanent head coach since Finidi George’s brief stint and has had to rely on Augustine Eguavoen, who continues to serve as interim manager.

Since stepping into the role, the 59-year-old has largely met expectations, as not only has he rekindled the promise fans saw in the team earlier this year but also guided the Super Eagles to secure qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Despite this success, Eguavoen’s tenure as interim manager is widely believed to be nearing its conclusion.

However, rumours and whispers suggest he could extend his impressive run by leading Nigeria through their World Cup qualification campaign.

Addressing these speculations, Eguavoen has spoken about the possibility of continuing in his role as interim coach and taking charge of the upcoming qualification fixtures.

Eguavoen speaks on Super Eagles job

Speaking in an interview with media outlet, Kennis FM, the Super Eagles gaffer offered a rather diplomatic response to the question of continuing in his role as interim coach through the qualification campaign.

“If I am called upon (by the NFF to manage the Super Eagles through the remainder of the 2026 WCQ series), I don’t know what I will say,” Eguavoen stated.

“But all hands must be on deck. We want to try and qualify for the World Cup. March is just around the corner. If we have to do something (about the team), we need to do it quickly.”

The Super Eagles job has continued to be linked with several managers, with Bruno Labbadia also tipped as a potential candidate for the role.

The question of who will lead the Nigerian team through the upcoming qualification fixtures remains unanswered, adding intrigue to a situation worth closely monitoring. This is particularly important given that the Super Eagles currently sit fifth in their group standings, according to data from FotMob.

