The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been without a substantive head coach since the June international window

The Nigerian Football Federation has had to rely on the expertise of interim coach Augustine Eguavoen to manage its fixtures

The 59-year-old has sent a clear message to the football federation about the appointment of the next coach in a recent interview

The coaching situation of the Super Eagles continues to generate significant discussions as the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification series nears.

The Nigerian team has remained without a substantive head coach since June 2024, with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) largely relying on the services of Augustine Eguavoen to oversee the team's fixtures.

Nigeria's coach, Augustine Eguavoen, during a press conference at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in 2021. Image: Daniel Beloumou.

Source: Getty Images

Speculation continues to swirl around several foreign tacticians being linked to the role, with former Bayer Leverkusen manager, Bruno Labbadia, emerging as a leading candidate to take over.

Amid the ongoing rumours surrounding the coaching vacancy, the interim manager has delivered a clear message to the NFF regarding the appointment of the next Super Eagles coach.

Eguavoen sends a clear message to NFF

Speaking in a recent interview on Kennis FM, Eguavoen acknowledged that while Nigeria faces a difficult task to qualify for the next World Cup after a laboured start, “nothing is impossible.”

Further sharing his thoughts on the coaching saga, the 59-year-old stated that it would be better for the NFF to finalise the appointment of the next Super Eagles coach without further delay.

Eguavoen also subtly expressed his preference for an indigenous manager to take charge of the national team.

“All hands must be on deck. We want to try and qualify for the World Cup,” Eguavoen stated.

“March is just around the corner. If we have to do something about the team, we need to do it quickly.

“That person should come in as soon as possible, settle down, so we can discuss, tweak things, exchange ideas, and plan the way forward. “The earlier, the better.”

Eguavoen also advocated for a homegrown coach, highlighting the importance of familiarity with local circumstances.

“We should stay at home for the choice of head coach,” he proposed. “The technical crew has to be expanded, but the head coach should be homegrown because we understand the situation and feel the pulse of the people.”

According to data courtesy of Fotmob, the Super Eagles currently sit fifth in Group C of the FIFA World Cup qualification standings, having failed to secure a win in their first four matches.

The Nigerian team now faces the daunting task of winning all its remaining fixtures to stand a chance of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the Americas.

NFF plans special contract for Super Eagles coach

Legit.ng in another report detailed that the NFF is planning a special contract for the next coach of the Super Eagles.

The report indicates that whoever is appointed as manager will most likely be offered a short-term contract until the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup qualifying series.

