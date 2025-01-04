The Super Eagles have been without a substantive head coach since the departure of Finidi George

The interim coach of the Nigerian team, Augustine Eguavoen, recently made an admission regarding the appointment of the next manager of the team

A Nigeria Football Federation chief has subtly provided a hint about the next coach set to be appointed for the Super Eagles

The coaching situation of the Super Eagles, which has continued to cause a stir across the Nigerian footballing community, may finally be nearing its resolution following a recently surfaced update.

The Super Eagles, who have been without a permanent head coach since the departure of Finidi George in June 2024, have had to rely on the expertise of interim manager, Augustine Eguavoen, to handle their fixtures.

Augustine Eguavoen attends a press conference in Garoua ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) football match between Nigeria and Tunisia. Image: Daniel Beloumou Olomo.

Source: Getty Images

The 59-year-old, who took the reins, successfully qualified the Super Eagles for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

However, after securing Nigeria's spot at the tournament, discussions about appointing a permanent head coach have resurfaced.

These conversations have gained momentum, fueled by Eguavoen himself, who recently urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to expedite the process of hiring a substantive coach.

Amid ongoing speculation about the team’s managerial future, an NFF official has dropped a significant hint regarding the identity of the Super Eagles' next head coach.

NFF chief offers major hint on next Nigeria coach

According to a recently surfaced report from the media outlet OwnGoalNigeria, an NFF chief, speaking anonymously, hinted that the next coach of the Super Eagles will be someone with extensive knowledge of African football.

The official emphasised that the chosen candidate is expected to bring a wealth of experience and the capability to secure the much-coveted FIFA World Cup qualification for Nigeria.

"The ideal candidate has significant experience in African football, which will be crucial in the Super Eagles' quest to qualify for the next World Cup.

Without discrediting Eguavoen or our indigenous coaches, the current situation demands an expatriate, and we have resolved to bring one on board," the NFF chief revealed.

Speculation about the Super Eagles' next coach continues to grow, with several names linked to the role. Among them, German tactician, Bruno Labbadia, has emerged as a leading contender.

According to data courtesy of Fotmob, the Super Eagles currently sit fifth in their Group C standings, having failed to win any of their four qualification fixtures thus far.

Who will ultimately be appointed as Nigeria's next head coach remains uncertain. However, this is undoubtedly a development worth closely monitoring in the coming weeks.

Eguavoen speaks on coaching Nigeria

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Eguavoen shared his thoughts on coaching the Super Eagles through the World Cup qualification series.

The 59-year-old, who expressed his views in an interview, adopted a diplomatic stance on managing the Nigerian team rather than a reassuring one.

Eguavoen has been in charge of the Super Eagles on an interim basis since Finidi’s departure and recently secured qualification for the 2025 AFCON with two games to spare.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng