Libya created chaos twice during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers campaign, which ended in November

They held the Super Eagles of Nigeria hostage in October before attacking Benin Republic at the stadium weeks later

The federation officials have reacted to their second sanction announced by CAF in its end-of-the-year sanction reports

Libyan Football Federation reacted to the latest sanctions from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after mistreating the Benin Republic national team.

Libya were in the news for the wrong reasons during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after their inhumane behaviour towards visiting teams during the series.

Benin Republic players were mistreated by Libyan police at Tripoli International Stadium. Photo by Sia Kambou.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were held hostage at Al Abraq International Airport after their plane was rerouted from Benghazi a few minutes before it was scheduled to land.

CAF awarded Nigeria three points and three goals and fined the Libyan FF USD 50,000, but it did not stop the federation from repeating similar behaviour against Benin Republic.

CAF sanction Libya again

Benin Republic secured a 0-0 draw at the Tripoli International Stadium that helped them qualify for AFCON 2025, and Libyans reacted by attacking the team, including a policeman punching Gernot Rohr.

CAF confirmed in an official communication that Libya contravened articles 82 and 151 of the CAF Disciplinary Code for the behaviour of its supporters and officials during and after the match on November 18.

The African football governing body ruled that the North Africans would play their next two official games behind closed doors and imposed a USD 50,000 fine.

This takes the total fine imposed on the Libyan FA to $100,000 in 2024 after two grievous offences against the two West African neighbours, Nigeria and Benin Republic.

Libyan officials react to CAF sanction

As expected, the Libyan officials have kicked against the latest CAF ruling, even though they indicated no desire to appeal it as they did with the airport saga.

As noted by Libya News 24, Libyan FA officials expressed their displeasure with the decisions, stressing their commitment to investigating the incidents and taking the necessary measures to prevent their recurrence.

Nigerian football journalist and OAP Taiwo Majekodunmi believe Libya's behaviour should force a rule change to impose heavier sanctions on subsequent ones.

“I believe CAF disciplinary rules dictate how erring member nations are punished for misconduct,” he told Legit.ng. “I think they might need to review it in the light of the reputation Libya is unfortunately popular for when it comes to the manner with which they treat teams from other countries.

“A monetary fine usually is a slap on the wrist which usually wouldn't stop Libya from repeating their unsportsmanlike actions. A lengthy ban from participating in competitions like the AFCON and other CAF competitions would be more fitting.”

Super Eagles troll Libya

Legit.ng previously reported that the Super Eagles admin trolled Libya after CAF landed a harsh verdict on the North African team after the airport hostage saga.

The Eagles social media admin shared a throwback video of when their team defeated the Mediterranean Knights 4-0, an attempt to throw shade at the Libyans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng