CAF has sanctioned Libya again following misconduct during their 2025 AFCON qualifier against Benin Republic

After failing to pick a qualification ticket, irate Libyan fans resorted to throwing stones and bottles at members of the Benin Republic team

The CAF disciplinary board imposed a fine of $50,000 on the LFF and ordered that their next two matches be played behind closed doors

The Confederation of African Football has announced that it has fined the Libyan Football Federation $50,000 for misconduct during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Recall that Benin forced the Mediterranean Knights to a goalless draw in Benghazi on the final day of the qualifiers to book a ticket to the continental showpiece.

The outcome of the encounter angered the Libyan fans, who eventually resorted to throwing stones and bottles at the visiting team.

CAF has imposed another $50,000 fine against Libya. Photo: Issouf SANOGO.

Source: Getty Images

Benin head coach Gernot Rohr lamented that his players and officials suffered assault from fans and police after the final whistle was blown.

Irate Libyan fans resorted to throwing stones and bottles at members of the Benin Republic contingent, with some of them sustaining injuries.

CAF fines Libya

In a statement on December 29, CAF faulted the Libyan Football Federation with misconduct following incidents during that game.

It reads in part:

"The CAF Disciplinary Board found the Libyan Football Federation guilty of violating articles 82 and 151 of the CAF Disciplinary Code for the behavior of its supporters and officials during and after the match.

"The Libyan Football Federation was ordered to play its next two (2) official national team matches behind closed doors and the CAF Disciplinary Board imposed a fine of USD 50,000 on the Libyan Football Federation."

Recall that the LFF was earlier fined $50,000 following the botched game against the Nigerian Super Eagles.

The Nigerian national team were left stranded at the Al-Abraq International Airport for more than 20 hours before the team eventually abandoned the game.

Nigeria and Libya picked the two tickets from the group, while Libya and Rwanda failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Super Eagles troll Libya

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Super Eagles took to social media to mock the Libyan national team.

Nigeria have booked a place at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations slated for Morocco in December next year.

CAF handed the Libyan Football Federation a heavy fine over their treatment of the Nigerian team.

