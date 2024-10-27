6 Crucial Points As Libyan FF Releases Strong Statement After CAF’s Verdict Favours Nigeria
- CAF announced its verdict on the Libya vs Nigeria airport hostage saga after an investigation and hearing
- The decision awarded the Super Eagles three points and three goals and also fined the Libyans USD 50,000
- Expectedly, the Libyan FF has rejected the ruling and released a strong statement through its local media
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) released its verdict on the Libya vs Nigeria airport hostage saga yesterday after weeks of investigation and hearing over the incident.
CAF ruled that Libya breached three ethics codes and awarded the Super Eagles three points and three goals. It also fined the Libyan FA $50,000, which is expected to be paid within 60 days.
According to Libya News 24, the North African country has rejected the verdict and published a strong statement to its local media detailing the next steps.
Legit.ng analyses the six key points from the statement
Six key points from Libyan FA statement
1. The beginning of the saga
The statement reverts to the origin of the saga, which is the “alleged” dangerous rerouting of the Super Eagles' flight from Benghazi to Al Abraq, after which the players were held hostage for about 16 hours with no food or water. The incident was deemed to have broken fair rules.
2. Libyan FA rejects CAF ruling
The Libyan Football Federation has made no secret its intention to appeal the ruling if it doesn't go their way since the investigation was initiated. It is ready to potentially escalate the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
3. Seeking diplomatic options
The federation also noted that it is willing to take the matter beyond its appeal at CAF, which has to be filed within a 72-hour window, and is ready to explore diplomatic options at the international sports level to defend the “great injustice.”
4. Questions over Libya’s sovereignty
The federation believes the saga is not just a sports issue but also questions Libya's national dignity and sovereignty. It added that there are calls from within the country to fight for the national team’s rights and protect its international value.
5. Call for review of CAF's rules
The Libyans noted that the incident opened up the need for reform within the African sports system and called for a review of CAF’s legal framework to prevent similar issues and ensure fair judgement of all teams.
6. Commitment to CAF competitions
The Mediterranean Knights assures of its commitment to the organisation amid calls for a fair resolution which will allow participation in continental competitions without discrimination, which it feels it has been subjected to in the current case.
Libyan FF threatens Tunisian pilot
Legit.ng reported that the Libyan FA threatened legal action against the Tunisian pilot who flew the Super Eagles to and fro Libya during their airport hostage saga.
Captain Abdellatif Merchergui’s technical account of the flight before CAF favoured Nigeria, and Libya accused him of betraying a fellow North African country.
Source: Legit.ng
