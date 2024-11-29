The Super Eagles of Nigeria faced an airport hostage ordeal in Libya during the October international break

Nigerian players and staff were held without basic amenities for about 16 hours before returning to Nigeria

CAF investigated the incident and landed heavy sanctions on the Libyan Football Federation afterwards

The Super Eagles of Nigeria appeared to have aimed a dig at the Libyan national team on social media after their faceoff in the airport hostage saga last month.

Nigerian players and staff were held hostage for about 16 hours without access to basic amenities at Al Abraq International Airport after their plane, which was due to land in Benghazi, was redirected.

After about two weeks, CAF published a media statement announcing its verdict, which found Libya guilty and fined $50,000. It awarded Nigeria three points and three goals.

The Libyan Football Federation reportedly appealed the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sports, but the body did not file it in its list of official hearings.

Super Eagles troll Libya

The incident created animosity between the football fans of the two nations, and Libya accused Nigeria of sabotage after the Eagles lost to Rwanda in Uyo, which dented the North African country’s chances of qualifying for AFCON 2025.

The Super Eagles’ official X account may have added salt to the injury of the Libyans after one of their recent posts, which was a throwback to a former encounter.

Nigeria defeated the Mediterranean Knights 4-0 at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna on October 13 2018, during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Al Wehda striker Odion Ighalo ran the show with a hat trick, and Samuel Kalu added a fourth in the match's closing stages. The Eagles finished third after qualifying for the tournament.

Benin Republic assaulted in Libya

Legit.ng reported that the Benin Republic team were assaulted in Libya after their 0-0 draw at the Tripoli International Stadium, which confirmed their qualification.

The team were initially held inside the locker room, supposedly for their security, before they were assaulted on the team bus, with a policeman punching Gernot Rohr in the face.

