Nigeria locked horns with Ghana in the final round of qualification fixtures for the 2025 African Nations Championship tournament

The Super Eagles B secured an emphatic 3-1 victory against the Black Galaxies in the encounter

The crucial win confirms the Nigerian team’s participation in the 2025 edition of the CHAN tournament

The Super Eagles of Nigeria secured qualification for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN) with an impressive victory over Ghana.

The highly anticipated fixture against the Black Galaxies ended in a commanding 3-1 win for Nigeria at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

The buildup to the clash was marked by intense exchanges and bold predictions from both camps, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter.

Nduka Junior celebrates after scoring for Nigeria against the Black Galaxies of Ghana.

Nigerian defender, Sodiq Ismail, opened the scoring in the 17th minute with a well-taken strike, expertly finishing a through pass from Nduka Junior.

The Remo Stars defender, Nduka, shortly ensured that he got in on the act, as he doubled Nigeria's lead just three minutes later with a clinical finish from inside the box.

The Black Galaxies sought to respond, but their efforts were thwarted by Nigerian goalkeeper, Ozoemena Ani, who made a crucial goal-line save to preserve the Super Eagles' advantage.

Ghana’s missed opportunities proved costly, as Kazeem Ogunleye capitalised on a defensive error to extend Nigeria’s lead to 3-0 in the 25th minute.

The remainder of the first half was tightly contested, with both teams battling for control but unable to add to the scoreline.

The second half, however, brought a shift in momentum as the Black Galaxies mounted a spirited attempt to claw their way back into the game. Their persistence paid off in the 73rd minute when Stephen Amankuna found the back of the net, reducing the deficit to 3-1.

Despite Ghana’s continued pressure, the Nigerian defence held firm, limiting the Black Galaxies to few clear-cut chances in the closing stages. The match concluded with no further goals, sealing Nigeria’s victory and their place in the 2025 CHAN tournament.

The tournament is expected to take place between February 1 and 25th in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, as announced by CAF on its official website.

The win also marks the first time the Nigerian team has qualified for the showpiece since its second-place finish at the 2018 edition in Morocco.

