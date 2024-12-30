Ghana will not play at the 2025 African Nations Championships after Nigeria eliminated them during the qualifiers

Coach of the Black Satellites has reached out to CAF, saying both Ghana and Nigeria are two of the best teams on the continent

After a goalless draw in Accra, the Super Eagles Team B thrashed their opponents at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo

The head coach of the Ghana home-based national team, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, has sent an urgent message to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

After a goalless draw with their Nigerian counterparts in Accra Sports Stadium, the Black Stars were defeated 3-1 in Uyo as they failed to qualify for the 2025 African Nations Championship.

Nigeria secured victory at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium courtesy of first-half goals from Sodiq Akinola Ismaila, Junior Harrison Nduka, and Saviour Johnson Isaac.

Ghana have failed to qualify for the 2025 African Nations Championships. Photo: GFA.

Source: Getty Images

The visitors found the back of the net in the second half, but it was not enough as the Super Eagles Team B progressed to the tournament proper.

Speaking after the game, head coach Dramani was unimpressed with CAF for pairing both teams in the qualification series.

The tactician emphasised that Nigeria and Ghana are the best on the continent, and both teams should be made to face each other at the competition, not in the qualifiers.

Dramani told reporters via All Nigeria Soccer:

"Nigeria and Ghana meeting at this stage is an issue CAF must address. It’s important for the body to critically examine this and come up with a format that ensures the best for the continent."

"Nigeria showed much more hunger and did a lot of running. We gave away some key moments in the game, which turned out to be disastrous for us.

"After the first goal, the second can drain the strength and energy of a team because of the manner it was scored — not to mention the third goal."

It was revenge for Nigeria, which Ghana eliminated from the qualifying series at the last edition of CHAN.

Nigeria will aim to secure their first ever title at the competition to be hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

An exciting rivalry

Meanwhile, the exciting rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana, themed #JollofDerby has continued to garner all the reactions from social media.

@Mohambiofficial wrote on X:

"Tough break for Ghana, missing out on both AFCON and CHAN this time. But congrats to Nigeria on securing their spot in the 2025 CHAN! The rivalry between these two teams always brings out exciting football."

@JosephMasta_ added:

"Ghana right now they can't even beat Somalia or a secondary school team from Uganda."

@UnityEgah said:

"Ghana being in the tournament will make Nigeria's team unpopular, it's good that we didn't qualify. But please go and make West Africa proud."

Shehu Dikko splashes cash on CHAN Eagles

Legit.ng earlier reported that Shehu Dikko rewarded the Super Eagles Team B with a whopping N10 million.

Nigeria picked up a ticket to the 2025 African Nations Championship at the expense of arch-rivals Ghana.

The director-general of the NSC Bukola Olapade also lauded the team following their feat.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng