Victor Osimhen is currently Nigeria's biggest footballer, plying his trade in the European football leagues

The Galatasaray loan star wears an iconic mask that has become his brand since his eye injury in 2021

A fan lookalike dressed to resemble the Super Eagles forward has been spotted in Enugu City in Nigeria

Galatasaray Victor Osimhen is Nigeria’s biggest football brand, and a fan has been seen in a city in Nigeria dressed like the reigning African Footballer of the Year.

Osimhen won the 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup in Chile and rose to prominence, joining German club VfL Wolfsburg, where he built his brand in Europe.

Victor Osimhen looks on during Galatasaray's 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League. Photo by Seskim Photo.

He initially struggled at Wolfsburg and had a breakthrough when he joined Belgian side Royal Charleroi, from where he moved to French club Lille and his influence grew.

He spent four seasons at Italian Serie A club Napoli before leaving on acrimonious terms to join Galatasaray on a season-long loan and discovered his love for football again.

Osimhen’s lookalike spotted in Enugu

Osimhen has been wearing a mask since suffering a nasty head injury in November 2021, an injury that nearly made him lose his eyesight, as noted by Goal.

The mask has been part of his on-pitch outfit since then and has been replicated by fans in the stadium and sold at the club’s official stores, including Galatasaray's.

As seen in a video circulating on social media, a lookalike fan was spotted in Enugu City, Nigeria, dressed in a Galatasaray jersey and Osimhen’s mask and imitating the footballer’s walking steps.

He caught the attention of a few onlookers, who set their gaze on him for a while before he walked off.

There have been concerns about the safety of the mask, not for Osimhen, but for opponents after his collision with Rizespor’s Khusniddin Alikulov during his debut, and there were calls for it to be banned.

Osimhen’s mask banned in stadiums

Legit.ng previously reported that Osimhen's mask was banned in the stadium for use by fans by the Turkish sports law amidst safety concerns among the crowd.

The mask was one of the merchandise the Galatasaray Store sold when the Super Eagles forward joined the club and continued to even when its use was limited to outside the stadium.

