Victor Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan after missing out on moves away from Napoli

The striker has enjoyed a bright start to life with the Turkish champions but is currently out injured

His iconic mask has become popular among the fans but has been banned for use during match days

Galatasaray fans can no longer wear Victor Osimhen's iconic mask in the stadium on match days after a recent development, and a reason has now emerged.

Osimhen has enjoyed a bright start to life since joining the Turkish champions on a season-long loan after missing out on moves away from Napoli on the European deadline day.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he has two goals and four assists in two games across the Turkish Super League and UEFA Europa League before getting injured against Kasimpasa.

Osimhen's mask banned in Turkey

Osimhen has become a popular figure among the Gala fans despite being at the club on loan, and his iconic face mask is seen in numbers at the stadium on match days.

However, according to a statement from GS Stores, fans can no longer wear it during match days due to safety concerns.

“We would like to inform you that masks will not be allowed into the stadium on match days in accordance with the sports law, and we kindly request that this rule be taken into consideration in terms of compliance with the stadium rules,” a part of the statement reads.

“We strongly recommend that you take the necessary precautions for your safety and compliance with the stadium rules. We wish you enjoyable and safe match days.”

The Super Eagles star has been wearing the mask since suffering a nasty head injury after a collision with Milan Skriniar in November 2021. He required six plagues and 18 screws, nearly losing his sight.

Fans wanted Osimhen’s mask banned

Legit.ng reported that rival fans wanted Osimhen's mask banned after the striker collided with Rizespor star Khusniddin Alikulov and left him with a broken cheekbone.

Fans on social media called on Turkish football authorities to ban the Nigerian forward from wearing it as it poses a health risk to players on the pitch, but the calls were brushed aside.

