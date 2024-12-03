Victor Osimhen failed to score in Galatasaray's home draw with Eyupspor in a Turkish Super League game

The Nigerian international has been lethal in front of goal, scoring nine goals since his arrival from Napoli this summer

A former Galatasaray star, Umit Davala, has sent a vital message to the Nigerian international ahead of their next game

Former Galatasaray star Umit Davala has urged Nigerian international Victor Osimhen to be patient after he fired blanks in their game against Eyupspor.

The Super Eagles striker, who has been in blistering form this season, could not find the back of the net in their 2-2 draw in the Super Lig clash.

The visitors took the lead through Emre Akbaba in the 13th minute, but Baris Alper Yilmaz restored parity in the first-half stoppage time to make it 1-1.

Umit Davala has urged Victor Osimhen to be patient during matches.

Galatasaray went ahead just two minutes after the restart courtesy of a fine finish by Roland Sallai, but Prince Ampem secured the vital point for the visitors when he struck in the 72nd minute.

It was a disappointing game for Osimhen, who has been lethal at the RAMS Park so far this season.

In his reaction, Davala, who won four Turkish Super Lig titles with Galatasaray, disclosed that Victor Osimhen needs to maintain composure during matches.

Davala told Assist Analysis on the YouTube channel:

"Everyone says, 'If Osimhen is there, there is no problem'. He already feels that.

"If he had stayed clam a little longer during the match, I think he could have taken advantage of these positions.

"We already see that he has taken on a lot of responsibility."

The Nigerian forward has become a key player in the Galatasaray squad following his loan transfer from Napoli during the summer.

Since his move to Turkey, the 25-year-old has netted nine goals and registered five assists in twelve games across all competitions.

Referee denies Osimhen’s penalty call

Legit.ng earlier reported that Osimhen was left disappointed after he was denied a penalty against Eyupspor.

Referee Oguzhan Çakır left Galatasaray fans upset after he failed to award a penalty in favour of the Nigerian international.

Osimehn thought he had won a spot kick for the home side after he was fouled inside the 18-yard box, but the match official waved it off.

