Jose Mourinho has lauded Victor Osimhen’s career and has rated the Nigerian forward as one of the best strikers from Africa, but not without a flaw.

The 25-year-old forward has been in superb form since joining Galatasaray, becoming a fan-favourite instantly at the Istanbul giants after excelling on and off the pitch since his loan move to Turkey.

Victor Osimhen has emerged as one of Galatasaray's star performers this season despite only being at the club for a few months. Photo by Ahmad Mora

According to Transfermarkt, Osimhen has had 13 goal contributions for Galatasaray this season, netting nine goals and five assists in just 12 games in all competitions.

The Nigerian forward has become an instant leader in Okan Buruk’s team since the injury to captain Mauro Icardi, and a nightmare for opposing defenders due to his aerial abilities and eye for goal.

Galatasaray are eager to keep Osimhen at the club when the striker’s loan spell expires at the end of the season and are already looking for means to raise funds for his transfer, although they will contend with some of Europe’s top clubs like Chelsea for his signature.

What Mourinho said about Osimhen’s flaws

Meanwhile, Mourinho has likened Osimhen to former Chelsea forward, Didier Drogba, but has disclosed the Nigerian’s only flaw is diving.

The Fenerbahce manager made this assertion during the 25-year-old’s arrival at Turkish football and advised him to stop diving if he intends to become one of the best strikers in the world.

Mourinho, who was rivals with Osimhen when both parties were in the Serie A with Napoli and AS Roma respectively, claims to have a great relationship with the forward despite their assumed rivalry.

