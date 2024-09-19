Lethal forward Victor Osimhen is getting ready for his second appearance for his new club, Galatasaray

The Turkish champions will play fierce eternal rivals Fenerbahce led by Mourinho in the intercontinental derby

Osimhen could potentially be banned from using his trademark protective mask in the game between the giants

Victor Osimhen could be banned from using his trademark protective mask when Galatasaray faces eternal rivals Fenerbahce in the Intercontinental derby this weekend.

Osimhen joined the Turkish champions on a season-long loan after Napoli froze him out of the squad after his proposed deadline day move to Chelsea failed to materialise.

Victor Osimhen watched Galatasaray vs Gaziantep from the stands as he was ineligible. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

He made his debut last weekend against Rizespor and provided an assist for Abdulkerim Bardakci for the second goal after the defender touched his goal-bound header.

Osimhen's mask could be banned

The Super Eagles striker could be without his mask when Gala faces Fenerbahce as the rival fans are mounting pressure on the Turkish Football Federation on social media to ban.

It started with a fan account, and it was because Osimhen’s collision with Rizespor’s Khusniddin Alikulov left the player concussed and with a broken cheekbone.

“Alikulov's cheekbone was broken because the mask on Osimhen's face was made of metal. The man almost died because someone was going to act like a clown. What do you do @TFF_Org,” the post translates.

Ex-Turkish referee Firat Ayindus also weighed in on the issue, further heaping pressure on the federation, and could see action taken.

“If the accessory you wear harms both your opponent’s and your own health, the referee can tell you not to wear it,” he said, as quoted by Aslinda.

Osimhen has been wearing the mask since suffering a nasty injury after colliding with former Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar in November 2021 and needed six plaques and eight screws.

The former Lille forward could lead the line for Okan Buruk’s side against Jose Mourinho’s side. He scored three goals in his previous six encounters against the Special One.

