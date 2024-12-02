Fun videos as Nollywood stars graced the Odunlade Adekola Film Production award have emerged online

Mide Martins, alongside Ibrahim Chatta, was among the actors who their peers recognised

Yemi Solade and Fathia Balogun treated their peers to fun moments, while Iyabo Ojo and Toyin Abraham also made the event merry

Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola, through his award night, known as the Odunlade Adekola Film Production (OAFP) award, shut down the City of Abeokuta, Ogun state, on Sunday, December 1.

Famous names in the Yoruba movie industry turned up in style to show their support for the Lakatabu movie actor.

Ibrahim Chatta wins award, Iyabo Ojo dances on stage. Credit: odunomoadekola/iyaboojofespris

Some of the actors spotted at the event include Femi Adebayo, Ibrahim Chatta, Toyin Abraham, Iyabo Ojo, Biola Bayo, Sanusi Izihaq (Apa), Kemmity, Lateef Adedimeji, his wife Mo Bimpe and many more including veterans in the game.

The event was hosted by veteran stars Yemi Solade and Fathia Williams to make it memorable.

Mide Martins wins award at OAFP

Mide Martins emerged as the winner of the ‘Best Actress of the Year’ as she walked on stage to receive the award.

She, however, warmed the hearts of many with the moment she went on her knees to express her gratitude to her husband, Afeez Owo, thanking him for supporting her since she lost her mother, Funmi Martins, in 2002.

Watch as Mide Martins goes on her knees to celebrate her husband below:

Ibrahim Chatta gets emotional

The thespian was also one of those who were celebrated.

A clip showed the moment Chatta looked shocked as he bagged an award specially presented to him by Odunlade.

Watch video as Ibrahim Chatta prostrates after bagging the award below

Iyabo Ojo insists DJ plays Juma Jux's song

Iyabo Ojo, who was joined on the stage by Toyin Abraham, also trended with her display at the award night.

A clip showed her telling the DJ to play her Tanzanian son-in-law to be Juma Jux's song.

Watch Iyabo Ojo and Toyin Abraham on stage below:

Below is a video of Yemi Solade and Fathia Balogun:

Reactions as Ibrahim Chatta gets emotional

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below

rachealoflife

"I wonder why he doesn’t receive Amvca sef the man is too good, well deserved."

walecurtis:

"Well Deserved, Most Underrated Actor, Best Of Them All, Best Time To Celebrate And Acknowledge His Hard-work."

bunmola777:

"They finally recognized him it’s better late than never."

i_am_hayoolar:

"I am so happy for you uncle chatta. Many more awards and recognitions ijn."

Odunlade Adekola celebrates wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the actor celebrated his wife on her birthday.

He revealed that he finds it difficult to describe her on her special days because no words can genuinely encompass how special she is to him.

Colleagues and fans also joined the actor to celebrate his wife on her birthday.

