Napoli have played five of the big teams in the Italian Serie A this season, including Inter Milan and Juventus

Head coach Antonio Conte has relied on Victor Osimhen's replacement, Romelu Lukaku, for all the top matches

The Belgian forward has scored in only two of those games, and how does he compare to Osimhen in those matches

A battle line of comparison was drawn the moment Romelu Lukaku joined SSC Napoli, and Victor Osimhen exited the club to join Galatasaray on a season-long loan.

Osimhen spent four seasons at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona before leaving the club on loan when he failed to secure a permanent move away. He was swiftly replaced by Lukaku before his departure.

Romelu Lukaku exchanges pleasantries with former AS Roma teammate Paulo Dybala. Photo by Francesco Pecoraro.

Source: Getty Images

The fans and media have been comparing their performances at Napoli and Galatasaray, taking into account different metrics, particularly goals and assists.

Napoli have played five big games this season—Juventus and back to back games against AC Milan, Atalanta BC, Inter Milan and AS Roma at the weekend.

Legit.ng compares Lukaku's performances in these games for Napoli to Osimhen's during his time in Naples.

Osimhen vs Lukaku in big games

1. Juventus

Napoli and Juventus played a goalless draw, and as noted by Eurosport, both sides had one shot on target each in a very cagey affair. In seven games against the Old Lady, Osimhen scored only two goals, both of which came in the 5-1 win over Massimiliano Allegri’s side during the title-winning season, which was his best year in Naples.

2. AC Milan

The former Chelsea striker was on a long spell of poor performances before the match against AC Milan, and he popped up with a big goal in the 2-0 win. The Partenopei played 10 games against Milan during the time Osimhen was their player, but he only played three games and scored only once, which came in the UEFA Champions League.

3. Inter Milan

As noted by Football Italia, Lukaku endured a difficult day when he returned to San Siro. He severed his relationship before he left the club. He failed to get on the scoresheet and Conte hauled him off. The Nigerian also never had it easy against the Nerazzurri and has never scored in his six attempts.

4. AS Roma

Lukaku was the difference maker when Conte's side faced Roma in Claudio Ranieri’s first game back in charge. The Belgian scored in the 53rd minute to win all maximum three points. His predecessor also found it easy against the Giallorossi, scoring thrice in seven games, including the 2-2 draw last season.

5. Atalanta

The former Manchester United forward had one of his poorest games when Atalanta turned up in Naples and beat Napoli 3-0. Ademola Lookman scored twice to avenge his compatriot Osimhen, who was frustrated at the club. The former Lille forward scored twice against La Dea during his time in Napoli.

Galatasaray's Osimhen vs Napoli's Lukaku

Legit.ng compared Galatasaray's Osimhen to Napoli's Lukaku in attacking numbers after the rounds of games before the final international break of the year.

Neapolitans have set monitoring sights on Osimhen with the striker on loan in Turkey and have compared him to his replacement Lukaku under Antonio Conte.

