Victor Boniface starred for the Super Eagles of Nigeria during their 2-1 loss to Rwanda at Godswill Akpabio Stadium

Boniface, who is still waiting for his first Nigerian goal, got injured in the final game against the Amavubi in Uyo

Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso has expressed his disappointment over the injury to his player

Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso confirmed that Victor Boniface could be set for an extended time on the sidelines after picking up an injury on international duty.

Boniface featured in the games against Benin Republic at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny, Abidjan, and against Rwanda at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

Victor Boniface in action for the Super Eagles in the 1-1 draw against Benin Republic. Photo from @boniface_jrn.

Source: Instagram

Nigeria sealed qualification before kicking a ball for the two games, yet the Germany-based forward accumulated 107 minutes across the two matches, including from the start against Rwanda.

Alonso provides update on Boniface

Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso, speaking in his press conference ahead of the match against Heidenheim on Saturday, confirmed an injury to the striker.

“We will have to see how long he will be out. It is a shame,” he said as quoted by Bein Sports. “He has a thigh injury. For tomorrow, for Salzburg and maybe a bit longer. We will have to wait and see.

“It is too early to say, but we hope he can still play this year. We have to see with the recovery and improvement, but it is not a matter of six or eight weeks.”

The former Royal Union Saint-Gilloise forward is yet to score his first goal for the national team. He missed out on AFCON 2023 due to a groin injury.

Eguavoen aims dig at strikers

Legit.ng reported that Eguavoen stylishly slammed Super Eagles forwards after the defeat to Rwanda for their inability to convert their chances during the game.

The interim head coach claimed he did everything possible even though he admitted that the team needs a potent creator to put the forwards in good scoring positions.

Osimhen, Boniface break silence

Legit.ng reported that Boniface and Osimhen broke silence after the Super Eagles lost their final AFCON 2025 qualifier match at home against Rwanda.

The two strikers who shared number nine responsibilities in the match shared photos from the game, focusing on qualification rather than the painful loss.

Source: Legit.ng