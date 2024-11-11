Victor Osimhen left Napoli to join Turkish champions Galatasaray on a season-long loan move

The Neapolitans signed Romelu Lukaku as his replacement on the order of coach Antonio Conte

Napoli fans have refused to let go and are monitoring every step the Super Eagles star takes in Turkey

The Italian Serie A and Turkish Super League have completed 11 rounds of games ahead of the final international break of the year in November, with the next one coming in March 2025.

There have been some opinions on Galatasaray’s results and performances by Napoli fans after Victor Osimhen acrimoniously left their club on a season-long loan.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring his second goal against Samsunspor. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

Antonio Conte signed his trusted soldier Romelu Lukaku as his replacement, and comparisons ensued between the two players in different areas.

Legit.ng looks at what their numbers say after 11 rounds of league games.

Victor Osimhen vs Romelu Lukaku

Both strikers have started strongly and have their teams at the top of the table with the Belgian currently enduring a rough patch while the Nigerian has been firing on all cylinders.

As noted by Transfermarkt, Lukaku has played 11 games for Napoli, including one in the Coppa Italia and has four goals and five assists, the bulk of which came in his first five games.

He has been on a dry spell of five games in the league, bar a goal against AC Milan two weeks ago, and concerns have emerged from the fans about his performances.

Osimhen has featured nine times for Gala, having arrived late and also had injury concerns and has scored an impressive eight goals and provided a further four assists.

The Nigerian edged the Belgian in goals and assists, but according to Sofascore, the Serie A striker was more efficient, converting 29% of his chances, while the on-loan star converted 15%.

Osimhen has missed 16 big chances while creating three for his teammates. The former Chelsea star has only missed two big chances, creating the same number.

Only a little separates the two players as the Napoli star has managed his chances better and could have been helped if he received more, while the Galatasaray star could find it difficult if he received fewer chances.

Lukaku vs Osimhen in first five Napoli games

Legit.ng analysed how Romelu Lukaku compares to Victor Osimhen in their first five games for Napoli after the Belgian forward surpassed a 20-year record at the club.

Lukaku's haul of seven-goal contributions in his first five games at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona is the highest since 2006, surpassing Osimhen's contribution of two goals.

Napoli missed Victor Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Antonio Conte suggested Napoli missed Osimhen during their 3-0 loss to Atalanta at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday afternoon.

Osimhen's national teammate and the favourite to succeed him as the African Footballer of the Year, Ademola Lookman, punished the Neapolitans with two goals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng