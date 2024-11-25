Victor Osimhen is excelling at Galatasaray presently but the Nigerian forward could have signed for Chelsea

The Nigerian forward has made 12 goal contributions for Galatasaray since joining the Turkish giants in September

Chelsea have risen to fourth on the Premier League table thanks to goals from striker Nicolas Jackson

Victor Osimhen is regarded as one of the deadliest strikers in European football and joining Galatasaray in the summer has further strengthened his star power.

The 25-year-old had fallen out of favour with Napoli and was expelled from the first team when Antonio Conte arrived. Prompting the Nigerian striker to look for an alternate home for the 2024/25 campaign.

Victor Osimhen was close to joining Chelsea on transfer deadline day before switching to Galatasaray after the deal collapsed. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

According to the BBC. Chelsea wanted to use Napoli's desire to sell Osimhen to force a cheaper deal, either in the form of an initial loan or a permanent deal in the final hours of deadline day but that move backfired.

The Blues' decision not to sign Osimhen provided Galatasaray with a rare opportunity to sign one of the world's top forwards, while Chelsea chose to stick with Nicolas Jackson for the new season.

How has Osimhen and Jackson fared so far?

Osimhen has risen to become a fan favourite in just three months since arriving in Turkey as Galatasaray fans have been impressed with the Nigerian forward for his outstanding performances.

The Galatasaray forward has netted eight goals and four assists in all competitions for the Turkish giants, propelling them to the top of the Super Lig and their Europa League group, per Transfer Markt.

On the other hand, Nicolas Jackson has shown flashes of brilliance at Chelsea, quickly becoming their top scorer this season alongside Cole Palmer.

The Senegalese forward has scored seven goals and created three assists in the Premier League this season, propelling the Blues to outside EPL contenders.

Jackson has rewarded Chelsea with his performances this season as they have fared better with the 23-year-old leading their attack.

Comparing Osimhen and Jackson's stats

Victor Osimhen (Goals and Assists) Nicolas Jackson (Goals and Assists) League 6/2 7/2 European competition 2/2 -/- Total 8/4 7/2

Osimhen declared the best in Turkey

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen has been hailed as the best player in Turkey and the most committed Galatasaray player presently following his outstanding display for the Turkish giants.

The 25-year-old again showed his class despite not getting on the score sheet as Okan Buruk’s men dug deep to earn a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Bodrumspor.

Ex-Turkey and Galatasaray star Umit Karan has praised Osimhen's leadership, noting the Super Eagles forward’s ability to score goals and motivate teammates highlights why he is the best in the league.

