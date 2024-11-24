Victor Osimhen and Michy Batshuayi played 45 minutes together during Galatasaray's win over Bodrumspor

Batshuayi came off the bench as a halftime substitute after an injury to Meltehan Baltaci and joined the attack

The former Chelsea forward has high praise for the Nigerian striker after their partnership produced a historic win

Michy Batshuayi is full of praise for Victor Osimhen after the two forwards played together during Galatasaray's Super Lig away win over Bodrumspor yesterday.

Okan Buruk’s preferred attack has been Osimhen and Mauro Icardi, but the Argentine striker is sidelined for the next months after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament rupture against Tottenham Hotspur.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with Michy Batshuayi after the Belgian scored for Galatasaray. Photo by Mehmet Emin Menguarslan.

The manager has preferred a lone forward of only Osimhen since Icardi's injury, with his former Napoli teammate Dries Mertens, who can also play as a striker behind him.

He repeated the same attack for the away trip to Bodrumspor but was forced to change in the second half due to injury, which instantly paid off.

Batshuayi scored nine minutes after coming on through an assist from Mertens, and the champions held on to secure a historic Turkish Super Lig victory.

Batshuayi applauds Victor Osimhen

Michy Batshuayi has not had the opportunity to spend a prolonged time on the pitch with Osimhen until yesterday, and in 45 minutes, he had seen enough of how the Nigerian helped him.

“I can play as a single forward or a double forward. Victor is good at aerial balls because he is tall. He also makes deep runs, while I am good technically on my side,” he said, as quoted by Forza Cimbom.

Batsman, as he's famously referred to, expressed how they complement each other even though they struggle in that match and should get more minutes.

The Belgian should have gotten more game time after joining from arch-rivals Fenerbahce if not for the late opportunistic arrival of Osimhen from Napoli after he failed to secure moves to top European clubs.

Galatasaray secure historic win

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray secured a historic win over relegation-threatened Bodrumspor to retain their lead at the top of the Turkish Super Lig table.

The win means the Istanbul-based club have dropped point only once this season during the 3-3 draw against Kasimpasa, a record 34 points after 12 games.

