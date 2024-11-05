Ademola Lookman helped Atalanta beat Napoli 3-0 at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday afternoon

Nigerians termed Lookman's performance as an act of revenge for how Napoli treated Victor Osimhen’s transfer

The Galatasaray star has made his first social media post since his compatriot went to Naples to fight for him

Victor Osimhen broke his silence on social media for the first time since Ademola Lookman helped Atalanta punish Napoli on ‘his behalf’ on Sunday afternoon.

Osimhen left Napoli on acrimonious terms after the club botched his moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi club Al-Ahli and froze him out of the squad after failing to agree with Chelsea.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with the Galatasaray fans after the win over Besiktas. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

He chose the option of a season-long loan move to Turkish champions Galatasaray to avoid sitting in the abyss of exile planned for him after he failed to secure a move.

Lookman turned up at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona like a man on a revenge mission. He scored twice in 30 minutes, and Atalanta won 3-0 against the league leaders.

Osimhen breaks silence after Napoli's loss

Osimhen is still a Napoli player even though he has sworn never to play for the club again after the disrespectful treatment meted out to him during his time there.

The former LOSC Lille striker has now posted on social media for the first time since Antonio Conte’s men were defeated on Sunday, sharing photos of himself at Galatasaray training on Instagram.

The photos provided a fitness update after he missed the last two training sessions ahead of Galatasaray's UEFA Europa League match against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday.

Turkish outlet Sporx reports that his absence was not linked to any serious risk as it was a precaution against overload, having just returned from a muscle injury.

He is in contention for a start alongside strike partner Mauro Icardi for the game against the Premier League side.

Napoli missed Victor Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Antonio Conte suggested Napoli missed Osimhen during their 3-0 loss to Atalanta at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday afternoon.

Osimhen's national teammate and the favourite to succeed him as the African Footballer of the Year, Ademola Lookman, punished the Neapolitans with two goals.

