The Nigeria team currently sits fifth in their Group C standings in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification series

The Super Eagles risk missing out on consecutive World Cup tournaments, having yet to record a victory in their four outings so far

Coach of the Republic of Benin, Gernot Rohr, has named one thing the West African nation must do to avoid missing the 2026 World Cup

Focus has now shifted to the Nigerian team's next major objective: securing a ticket to the FIFA World Cup, following their successful qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

While the Super Eagles dominated their AFCON qualification campaign, their ongoing World Cup qualification journey tells a different story.

According to data from Fotmob, Nigeria currently sits fifth in Group C, having managed just three points from a possible 12.

Despite their struggles, the Super Eagles still have a glimmer of hope, as none of the four teams above them have established a commanding lead in the group.

As Nigeria braces for what promises to be a Herculean challenge, Gernot Rohr, coach of the Republic of Benin, has pinpointed a key area the Super Eagles must address to avoid missing out on the 2026 World Cup in the Americas.

Rohr speaks on Nigeria's World Cup qualification

In an interview captured by OwnGoalNigeria, the veteran tactician described the challenging situation the Nigerian team currently finds itself in. However, the Franco-German coach expressed confidence in the Super Eagles' ability to turn things around, given their quality and experience.

"The Super Eagles cannot afford to miss out on two consecutive World Cups, and that’s why I believe they can still bounce back in the race for the 2026 edition," said Rohr, who guided Nigeria to qualification for the 2018 World Cup.

"There are six more games for the teams in each group, meaning qualification is still possible. The first-placed team qualifies automatically, while finishing second still offers a chance."

"Nigeria has the best collection of players, but they must stay fully focused if they want to qualify. They need a strong fighting spirit to succeed. The journey won't be easy—they still have to play in South Africa and other tough venues," Rohr added.

Since making their debut at the FIFA World Cup in 1994, the Super Eagles have never missed consecutive tournaments. They will be eager to maintain this impressive record as they navigate the qualification series.

Rohr names Benin's next goal

Legit.ng in another report detailed that coach Rohr has identified his Benin team’s next goal after securing qualification for the AFCON.

The veteran tactician stated that the immediate goal is to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Benin has never qualified for the World Cup in their country's history.

