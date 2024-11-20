The Republic of Benin has confirmed its participation in the 2025 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations with a draw against Libya

The Cheetahs, led by Gernot Rohr, have been one of the most promising teams throughout the qualification process

The Franco-German tactician has recently set a target for his team after securing a spot in the Morocco showpiece

Gernot Rohr is exuding confidence after guiding the Republic of Benin to their first Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) appearance since 2019.

The Franco-German tactician, who took the reins of the Cheetahs in early 2023, has seemingly improved the overall pedigree of the football displayed by the Benin team.

In his stint so far as manager, the septuagenarian has led them to several feats, including a record-breaking win against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Coach Gernot Rohr gestures on the touchline during the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers between Benin and Nigeria. Image: Issiuf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

In the aftermath of his side sealing qualification for AFCON, however, coach Rohr has identified his team's next target in the immediate future.

Rohr sets new target for Benin

Speaking in an interview as captured by media outlet, Joueurs Beninois, the veteran tactician detailed his aim now and that of his team is to secure qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup slated for the USA, Mexico and Canada.

“We qualified for AFCON. That’s done. Now, we’ll try to qualify for the World Cup,” Rohr stated.

The Cheetahs are within striking distance of this unprecedented achievement, currently sitting joint top of their World Cup qualification group, according to data from FotMob.

The West African nation will now focus on maximizing points from the remaining six matches ahead.

However, this goal will undoubtedly be a herculean task, given the calibre of opponents they are set to face in the upcoming fixtures.

Rohr subtly appealed to Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that Rohr subtly appealed to the Super Eagles for a favour ahead of their AFCON 2025 qualifiers Group D final matchday games.

The Republic of Benin is unlikely to secure a straightforward win in Tripoli. Hence, the German head coach appealed to his former team not to lose to Rwanda in Uyo to aid their progression.

The Super Eagles, however, appeared to ignore the Franco-German’s appeal, as they fell to defeat against the Amavubi.

