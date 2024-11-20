The Republic of Benin recently clinched their ticket to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations following their draw against Libya

However, it wasn't an all-around celebratory atmosphere for Benin, as they were subjected to a few harrowing ordeals

The coach of the side, Gernot Rohr, has explained how his team was held hostage at the airport for a period spanning 10 hours

Coach of the Republic of Benin, Gernot Rohr, has detailed how his side was subjected to a harrowing airport experience during their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification fixture against Libya.

The septuagenarian, who led his side to a historic qualification for the Morocco showpiece, sadly left Libya with bruises and scars.

The Franco-German tactician was punched in the face by a police officer in the aftermath of his team sealing qualification against Libya.

However, while this appears to be a significant issue on its own, Rohr further revealed that his side was kept at the airport for a period spanning about 10 hours.

Rorh speaks on Libya airport incident

Speaking to media outlet Canal+, the 71-year-old manager recounted the horrendous experience he and his team endured in Libya.

Coach Rohr explained that despite the Republic of Benin arranging a plane to fly the national team contingent out of Libya, they were forced to wait for nearly 10 hours due to complications surrounding overflight permits from several countries.

He went on to describe the injuries he and some of his staff sustained during the unpleasant incident, painting a grim picture of the ordeal.

Notably, this is not the first time Libya has been involved in controversial airport incidents with visiting teams.

The North African nation was recently sanctioned by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after holding Nigeria’s Super Eagles hostage for 20 hours.

In response to the incident, CAF awarded Nigeria three points and three goals while fining Libya $50,000. However, it seems this penalty has done little to discourage the Libyan FA from repeating such antics.

Rohr sets massive target for Benin

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Coach Rohr has set a massive target for the Benin Republic team.

The Franco-German tactician aims to become the first coach to qualify Benin for the FIFA World Cup. The Republic of Benin is currently at the top of their group standings.

Source: Legit.ng