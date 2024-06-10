Benin Republic vs Nigeria: LIVE 2026 World Cup Qualifier Results, Match Stream and Update
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football in Nigeria and worldwide.
Abidjan, Ivory Coast - A pleasant day to you and welcome to Legit.ng's coverage of the FIFA world cup 2026 qualifier match featuring the Super Eagles of Nigeria and The Cheetahs of Benin Republic at the Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Ivory Coast.
The game today, Monday, June 10, is crucial, especially for the Super Eagles after Lesotho piled pressure on Finidi George's men.
Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 finalists, Nigeria, are currently fifth in Group C, which has six teams.
Follow all the updates here:
Kindly refresh the page for fresh updates.
Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Super Eagles team news in
Nigeria vs Benin Republic: How to livestream, watch match online
Catch Benin Republic versus Nigeria on FIFA+ TV, a free streaming platform.
Benin Republic vs Nigeria match time
Nigeria versus Benin Republic match time is 5 pm Nigerian time.
The teams' line-ups are expected to be released any moment from now.
Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Super Eagles meet Gernot Rohr
Fulham of England and Nigerian midfielder, Alex Iwobi, disclosed in an online chat that Super Eagles players "bumped into" their ex-boss, Gernot Rohr.
Rohr now manages Nigeria's neighbours, Benin Republic.
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.