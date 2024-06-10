Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football in Nigeria and worldwide.

Abidjan, Ivory Coast - A pleasant day to you and welcome to Legit.ng's coverage of the FIFA world cup 2026 qualifier match featuring the Super Eagles of Nigeria and The Cheetahs of Benin Republic at the Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Ivory Coast.

The game today, Monday, June 10, is crucial, especially for the Super Eagles after Lesotho piled pressure on Finidi George's men.

Nigeria and Benin Republic light up Ivory Coast for the 2026 world cup qualifiers game. Photo credits: @CAF_Online, @NGSuperEagles

Source: Twitter

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 finalists, Nigeria, are currently fifth in Group C, which has six teams.

Follow all the updates here:

Kindly refresh the page for fresh updates.