Augustine Eguavoen was heavily criticised by Nigerians after the humiliating defeat against Rwanda in Uyo

The Super Eagles finished their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with a loss at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium

A former Nigerian international has advised interim head coach Eguavoen what he should do to win over Nigerians

Nigerians are not easy to please, particularly in terms of football, but a former international has advised Augustine Eguavoen on how to win the fans over.

The atmosphere in Nigerian football has been tense since Monday after the Super Eagles lost 2-1 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in the final 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers match.

Augustine Eguavoen coaching the Super Eagles of Nigeria at AFCON 2021. Photo by Daniel Beloumo Olomo/AFP.

The Amavubi came from behind and scored two goals in two minutes to condemn the Eagles to their first defeat during the qualifying series and the first at home in a while.

Duke Udi advises Eguavoen

Former Super Eagles midfielder Duke Udi has sided with Nigerians, claiming they have the right to be angry after the team's performances in their final two games.

“The fans have every right to voice their opinions,” he told Brila. “If you are a coach and don’t want to be criticized, then deliver results. When the team performs well, everyone shares the glory.

“In coaching, once the team is not doing well, the bulk of the blame falls on the head coach. There is no permanent job in this field—it’s all temporary. What makes your job permanent is consistent results.

“If we look at Eguavoen’s results, they are fair. But if we look at the performances of the players and as a team, we are not playing anything. In the last game, we couldn’t even make six consecutive passes.

As noted by Leagues Reporter, Eguavoen has coached the Super Eagles in 27 games, winning 17, drawing five, and losing five. The losses have come in consequential games, including the AFCON 2021 round of 16 loss to Tunisia.

Eguavoen aims dig at strikers

Legit.ng reported that Eguavoen stylishly slammed Super Eagles forwards after the defeat to Rwanda for their inability to convert their chances during the game.

The interim head coach claimed he did everything possible even though he admitted that the team needs a potent creator to put the forwards in good scoring positions.

