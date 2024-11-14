Super Eagles Qualify for AFCON 2025 As Libya Defeat Rwanda in Kigali

Super Eagles of Nigeria have confirmed their ticket to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

The three-time AFCON champions are guaranteed a place at the continental showpiece following Libya's victory over Rwanda

Nigeria take on Benin in their penultimate match of the qualifying campaign at the Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan

Nigeria confirmed their ticket following Rwanda's 0-1 loss to Libya at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on Thursday evening.

Fahd T Saad Mohamed struck in the 84th minute to silence the entire Rwandan fans right in their backyard, Vavel reports.

The home team had started the encounter on a promising note as they made efforts to take the lead as early as the first ten minutes, but all their efforts were thwarted.

Libyan defenders were resolute as they continued to contain their hosts in the highly tense encounter.

After a goalless first half, the Mediterranean Knights improved their pace upfront, and the only goal came just six minutes from time courtesy of a fine strike by Saad Mohamed.

It comes hours before the three-time African champions take on Benin Republic inside the Houphouet Boigny in Abidjan, Premium Times reports.

Nigeria head into the game against the Cheetahs with 10 points, while Benin go into the fixture with 6 points.

With just one game left, Rwanda are on 5 points, while Libya are now on 4 points.

Should Gernot Rohr's Cheetahs defeat Nigeria on Thursday night, it will also confirm Benin's ticket in Morocco 2025.

Ekong speaks on playing against Rohr

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong disclosed that Benin Republic head coach Gernot Rohr knows the Nigerian team well.

The Franco-German tactician was in charge of the Nigerian national football team between 2016 and 2021, where he mentored the likes of Ekong.

The Franco-German tactician will lead the Cheetahs of Benin against the Super Eagles in a crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

