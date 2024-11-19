The Super Eagles of Nigeria wrapped up their AFCON 2025 qualifying campaign with a loss to Rwanda

The Amavubi scored two late goals and stole the win even though it was not enough to qualify for AFCON

Super Eagles interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen has explained why the team lost the match at home

Super Eagles interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen has opened up on the team's defeat to Rwanda in Uyo, explaining why the team couldn't get a win in front of the home fans.

Nigeria opened the scoring through Samuel Chukwueze, but two quick goals late in the second half sealed the win for the Amavubi at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Super Eagles team photo before their 1-1 AFCON 2025 qualifier draw against Benin Republic. Photo by Sia Kambou/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by CAF Online, the Eagles proceeded as Group D winners and were joined by Benin Republic to secure the ticket, while Rwanda and Libya missed out on qualification.

Eguavoen explains Super Eagles' loss

After the defeat, a visibly sad Eguavoen turned up at the post-match conference with captain William Troost-Ekong and explained what cost the team at home.

“Goals win games, we all know that. They are scoring goals in their club sides, they are scoring goals in training. But when it comes to the game, they don’t score goals. I keep asking the same questions,” he said, as quoted by 54FootballX.

He echoed the thoughts of Nigerians that the team's creativity from midfield and wings isn't enough to feed the strikers and claimed a particular type of player is needed.

“There are some players who can make a difference, who can put the ball into space for them to go to goal. But we are still looking for that player who has that flair and creativity. A good playmaker who can put the ball into space for them.”

The next international break is in March 2025, and the team is expected to have a permanent manager to oversee qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Osimhen, Boniface break silence

Legit.ng reported that Boniface and Osimhen broke their silence after the Super Eagles lost their final AFCON 2025 qualifier match at home against Rwanda.

The two strikers who shared number nine responsibilities in the match shared photos from the game, focusing on qualification rather than the painful loss.

Source: Legit.ng