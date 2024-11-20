Ruben Amorim is set to manage his first match as Manchester United’s new manager this weekend

Amorim took over at the start of the international break after Erik ten Hag was dismissed weeks earlier

The Portuguese has identified a Super Eagles star as a key target just days into training the Red Devils' stars

Ruben Amorim needed no long time to know that Manchester United's quality in attack was questionable and had identified a Nigerian forward as a major target.

Amorim took over at United at the start of the international break, weeks after Erik ten Hag was dismissed, and Ruud van Nistelrooy managed the team on an interim basis.

According to BBC Sports, the Red Devils paid £9.2 million to release the ‘young Jose Mourinho’ from his contract at Sporting Lisbon and immediately take over at Old Trafford.

He has been training with the team, not on international break, and the club has been sharing photos of a happy team on social media.

Amorim targets Ademola Lookman

With barely a few training sessions at the club, the Portuguese manager has identified that the three-time UEFA Champions League winners' attack lacks depth and needs more quality.

According to Fichajes, Amorim has identified Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman as a potential signing and could make a record bid of €100 million to Atalanta.

Lookman has been on the radar of top European clubs since last summer, with Paris Saint-Germain having a failed attempt to sign him. Arsenal are also admirers.

The news of United’s interest in Lookman came after Cult of Calcio reported that Napoli rejected a swap offer, including Victor Osimhen and Joshua Zirkzee.

The Dutch forward joined the Premier League giants in August but is already out of favour, and multiple reports suggest he could return to Serie A.

Atalanta’s plans for Lookman's future

Legit.ng reported that Atalanta devised a strategy for Lookman's future as they prepare for his inevitable departure after three seasons at the Italian Serie A club.

The club have set a benchmark asking price and identified a list of younger potential targets to spend half the money on as they aim to revitalise the squad after his exit.

