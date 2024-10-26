The Confederation of African Football (CAF) released the nominees for the Men's categories of the 2024 Awards

South Africa captain Ronwen Williams received three nominations, including the Goalkeeper of the Year

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman is the leading favourite for the Men's Player of the Year Award

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) released the nominees for the Men's categories of the 2024 CAF Awards on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

The award ceremony is scheduled for Marrakech, Morocco, on December 16, 2024. The same venue where the previous two editions of the celebration of African stars took place.

Ronwen Williams and CAF President Patrice Motsepe during AFCON 2023 Awards ceremony. Photo by MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

According to a press release by CAF, South African national team captain Ronwen Williams received the most individual nominations with three, including the Goalkeeper of the Year.

Legit.ng predicts the winner of each category in the men's award.

Predicted winners of CAF 2024 Awards

1. Player of the Year - Ademola Lookman

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman is widely considered the favourite to win the main award after a brilliant individual year for Italian Serie A club Atalanta, scoring a hat trick in the UEFA Europa League final. He was named in the AFCON 2023 Team of the Tournament. As noted by BBC Sports, he is the only African nominated for the Ballon d'Or.

2. Young Player of the Year - Lamine Camara

Camara has been on a meteoric rise since helping Senegal win the CHAN in 2022. He followed it up with the Africa U20 Cup of Nations victory and was named the best player. He played at AFCON 2023 and scored twice on his debut in the 3-0 win over Gambia. His exploits earned him a move to Monaco, where he has featured regularly this season.

3. Goalkeeper of the Year - Ronwen Williams

Williams received three nominations and is favourite to win two of those categories for his exploits for South Africa and Mamelodi Sundowns. He was named the goalkeeper of the tournament at AFCON 2023 and nominated for the Yachine Trophy.

4. National Team of the Year - Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023 hosts and winners are predicted to win the national team of the year after winning the tournament on home soil. They were on the verge of elimination after losing two games in the group stages but recovered and won the competition.

5. Coach of the Year - Emerse Fae

Fae was the man behind Ivory Coast's turnaround at AFCON 2023 after he was named the caretaker manager after the resignation of Jean-Louis Gasset after the group stages. He managed the remaining four games against Senegal, Mali, DR Congo, and Nigeria to clinch the title.

6. Club of the Year - Mamelodi Sundowns

The Brazilians won the Premier Soccer League, MTN 8 and the inaugural African Football League in 2023. Also, they reached the semifinal of the CAF Champions League, cementing their status as one of the best teams on the continent. They slightly edge Al Ahly by winning the AFL, where they defeated the Egyptians in the semifinal.

7. Interclub Player of the Year - Ronwen Williams

Williams is expected to win this category after his exploits in goal and leadership for Mamelodi Sundowns, leading them to three trophies. His performance for the Bafana Bafana at AFCON 2023 also gives him an advantage over others nominated in this category.

4 Nigerians nominated for CAF Awards

Legit.ng analysed Lookman and other Nigerians nominated for the 2024 CAF Men's Award as Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface surprisingly missed out.

The Atalanta forward leads the country's nominees in the different male categories alongside Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

