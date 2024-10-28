Ademola Lookman: Atalanta Make Plans for Ballon d’Or Nominee’s Future in Italy
- Ademola Lookman is gradually approaching the end of his days at Italian Serie A club Atalanta
- Paris Saint-Germain were actively in pursuit of his signature in the summer, but Atalanta refused
- The Bergamo-based club have reportedly resigned to losing him and are making plans beyond
Atalanta have reportedly begun making plans for life without Ademola Lookman and have a strategy for replacing him from next season.
Lookman joined Atalanta from German club RB Leipzig in 2022 and has been named the club's player of the year in the two seasons, helping them win the UEFA Europa League last season.
He set the record for being the first player to net a hat trick in the competition’s final, which earned him the Ballon d'Or nomination. As noted by BBC Sports, he was the only African nominated.
The former Charlton Athletic academy graduate is also the favourite to win the CAF Men's Player of the Year, having made the 10-man shortlist for the ceremony in December.
Atalanta plan for Lookman's exit
Lookman caught the attention of some top European clubs last season after he announced himself to the world with his performance against Bayer Leverkusen.
Atalanta held off the interest of these clubs and refused to sell him, particularly Paris Saint-Germain, who offered him a 200% increase on personal terms.
The Nigerian pushed for the move and missed the season's opening two games but rejoined the team and continued where he left off for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side.
His bright start to the season with five goals and five assists in nine games in all competitions has made the rumours about his future never go away from the media.
According to Tutto Atalanta, the Bergamo-based club have resigned to losing him at the end of the season and will demand a fee in the region of €50-60 million.
The report added that the club will reinvest the funds into signing a younger replacement for about half the price for €25-30mil.
4 Nigerians nominated for CAF Awards
Legit.ng analysed Lookman and other Nigerians nominated for the 2024 CAF Men's Award as Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface surprisingly missed out.
The Atalanta forward leads the country's nominees in the different male categories alongside Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.
