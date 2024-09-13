Victor Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan after failed moves on deadline day

Paris Saint-Germain were reportedly in discussions with Napoli over a move in the summer

The French club have clarified their interest in the Super Eagles forward through their director

Paris Saint-Germain have denied reports that they submitted an official bid to Napoli for Victor Osimhen after the striker completed a season-long loan move to Galatasaray.

Osimhen was expected to leave Napoli in the summer and PSG were reportedly the first club that expressed interest when the transfer window opened but couldn't complete the move.

PSG have denied that they submitted an official bid to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli. Photo by Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

According to Goal, the French club withdrew from the race after Napoli rejected their offer, reportedly in the region of €90 million, with a player included.

PSG denies bidding for Osimhen

PSG director Luis Campos has denied the widespread reports that the club submitted an official bid for the forward, despite claims of weeks of negotiations with Napoli.

“PSG never made an offer to Napoli for Osimhen… that's the market,” he told Sport Italia at the TF Summit.

“Osimhen was considered as one of the options, but we never sent any bid. We were very satisfied with Gonçalo Ramos, Kolo Muani, and Marcos Asensio,” he added.

Multiple reports in the French and Italian media also suggested that the French champions agreed on personal terms with the striker worth €14mil per season.

Chelsea and Al-Ahli were the two clubs who pursued a move for the Nigerian on the deadline day and for varying reasons, the deal could not be completed.

Al-Ahli's bid of €75mil was accepted, but the Neapolitans demanded more money, forcing the Saudi Pro League club to withdraw and sign Ivan Toney instead.

Chelsea could not reach an agreement on personal terms with the player, though Mikel Obi later clarified that there was an agreement, but time was against the completion.

Why PSG cooled interest in Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen’s move to PSG stalled because Luis Enrique was not convinced despite having an agreement on personal terms for a contract worth €14 million per season over five years.

The former Barcelona head coach questioned whether the Nigerian is suited to his style of play and would instead continue with Goncalo Ramos and Randal Kolo Muani.

