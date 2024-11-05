Premier League club Arsenal monitored the situation of two Super Eagles stars during the summer window

The Gunners persisted with the majority of their players from the previous season with little reinforcements

Ademola Lookman's bright start to the season has reignited the Gunners’ interest in the Nigerian forward

Premier League club Arsenal have reignited their transfer interest in Ademola Lookman after the Super Eagles’ impressive start to the new season.

The Gunners had an eye on the Nigerian attacker during the summer but did not proceed to make a formal approach; instead, they signed Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling on loan.

Ademola Lookman in action for Atalanta against Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League. Photo by Roberto Tommasini.

Source: Getty Images

Sterling has failed to settle at North London, Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli is still out of form, and Leandro Trossard is suitable for the bench role, forcing the team to adopt a more defensive strategy.

Injuries have also plagued Mikel Arteta’s team, with new signing Mikel Merino, star man Bukayo Saka, and captain Martin Odegaard having already spent time on the sidelines.

Arsenal reignite Lookman’s interest

As noted by Transfermarkt, Lookman has shown no signs of slowing down for Atalanta this season, scoring seven goals and providing five assists in 11 games in all competitions.

He inspired the Bergamo-based club’s win over high-flying Napoli, scoring two goals in the opening 30 minutes to deal a big blow to Antonio Conte’s men.

According to Caught Offside, the 27-year-old is back on the radar of the Gunners as they see him as a viable option to solve their left-wing problem and help them scale the final hurdle to win the Premier League title.

The pursuit could take a different turn with the resignation of sporting director Edu Gaspar who will take over in the same role at two-time UEFA Champions League winners Nottingham Forest.

However, Mikel Arteta is the brain behind the pursuit, making it necessary for whoever replaces Edu to proceed. Atalanta have resigned to losing the attacker.

PSG cool interest in Lookman

Legit.ng reported that PSG have cooled interest in Lookman after failing to get the Super Eagles star in the summer despite an official approach to Atalanta late in the window.

The long-term injury to Goncalo Ramos necessitated the Parisians’ move for the Nigerian, and with the Portuguese expected to return in January, they have calmed down their interest.

