Ademola Lookman is the leading contender to win the 2024 African Footballer of the Year Award

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) reduced the number of nominees from 10 players to five

Atalanta legend Papu Gomez has explained what differentiates him from the Super Eagles forward

A former Atalanta attacker has praised Ademola Lookman ahead of the 2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year Award and names what makes him special.

Lookman is the leading contender for the 2024 African Footballer of the Year Award after a stellar year for club and country, where he reached a final with both teams.

Ademola Lookman in action for Atalanta against Udinese. Photo by Marco Luzzani.

Source: Getty Images

His season peaked when he netted an impressive hat trick against unbeaten German Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Europa League final.

CAF reduced the 10-man shortlist for the award to five, with the Nigerian star yet again retaining his spot as the favourite to win among the final nominees.

Papu Gomez praises Lookman

Atalanta legend Papu Gomez has showered praises on Lookman and explained what differentiates him from the Super Eagles star at the Bergamo club.

“He’s not like me. He’s hungry for goals; I was hungrier for assists,” the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner said in quotes relayed by Tutto Atalanta.

“His ability to target the man throughout the game is impressive. He’s grown a lot in team play, you can see that he talks to his teammates and integrates well into Gasperini’s system.”

Lookman joined the club in the summer of 2022 from RB Leipzig and has 30 goals and 20 assists in 71 games under Italian head coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

His impressive performances have not gone unnoticed by top European clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, which have been making moves to sign him since the end of last season.

Manchester United are the latest to express interest in signing the 27-year-old versatile attacker.

Atalanta's plans for Lookman's future

Legit.ng reported that Atalanta devised a strategy for Lookman's future as they prepare for his inevitable departure after three seasons at the Italian Serie A club.

The club have set a benchmark asking price and identified a list of younger potential targets to spend half the money on as they aim to revitalise the squad after his exit.

