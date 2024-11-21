Crisis Hit Libyan Football Suffer Fresh Internal Setback After AFCON 2025Q Failure
- The Mediterranean Knights of Libya failed to qualify for AFCON 2025 despite their late efforts
- Libya's national team scored a crucial away win over Rwanda but failed to beat Benin Republic
- The country's football, which has been in disarray for years now, has suffered another new setback
The state of Libyan football moved from bad to worse in the past month and has suffered another internal setback days after their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers failure.
Libya failed to clinch the AFCON 2025 ticket after failing to beat Benin Republic at the Tripoli International Stadium, and Nigeria lost to Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.
Their initial hope was boosted after scoring a shocking 1-0 away win over Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, a result which dented the East African country's chances.
Libya PL postponed for 3rd time
The Libyans Premier League was due to start on October 2 but has yet to start due to various reasons ranging from clubs' disagreement to referees threatening strike, amongst others.
All of these issues were resolved, and after two postponements, it was due to start on November 25 but will not go ahead as planned as a new management board emerges.
According to Libya Al Ahrar, the General Assembly voted for an extension of five days, with an agreement reportedly almost in place to have the league in four groups, with the draw set for next week.
This would be the third time the league would be postponed. The current date of November 25 was fixed by the former Libyan Football Federation President Abdul Hakim Al-Shalmani, who resigned last month.
Libyan football has a lot on its hands. The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has yet to book a hearing for their appeal against CAF sanctions on the airport saga despite reports it has been registered after failing to qualify for AFCON 2025.
Benin threaten action against Libya
Legit.ng reported that Benin Republic threatened action against Libya after its players and staff were held hostage and assaulted at the stadium and airport in Tripoli.
The Cheetahs of Benin secured AFCON 2025 at the expense of Libya, which led to retaliatory actions, including a policeman who punched head coach Gernot Rohr.
