Global site navigation

Local editions

Crisis Hit Libyan Football Suffer Fresh Internal Setback After AFCON 2025Q Failure
Football

Crisis Hit Libyan Football Suffer Fresh Internal Setback After AFCON 2025Q Failure

by  Elijah Odetokun 2 min read
  • The Mediterranean Knights of Libya failed to qualify for AFCON 2025 despite their late efforts
  • Libya's national team scored a crucial away win over Rwanda but failed to beat Benin Republic
  • The country's football, which has been in disarray for years now, has suffered another new setback

CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!

The state of Libyan football moved from bad to worse in the past month and has suffered another internal setback days after their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers failure.

Libya failed to clinch the AFCON 2025 ticket after failing to beat Benin Republic at the Tripoli International Stadium, and Nigeria lost to Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

Libyan players training in Tripoli before their AFCON 2025 qualifier match against Benin Republic.
Libyan players training in Tripoli before their 0-0 draw against Benin Republic which led to AFCON 2025 qualifier failure. Photo from Libyan FF.
Source: Twitter

Their initial hope was boosted after scoring a shocking 1-0 away win over Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, a result which dented the East African country's chances.

Libya PL postponed for 3rd time

The Libyans Premier League was due to start on October 2 but has yet to start due to various reasons ranging from clubs' disagreement to referees threatening strike, amongst others.

Read also

Gernot Rohr explains why Super Eagles lost to Rwanda in AFCON 2025Q match in Uyo

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

All of these issues were resolved, and after two postponements, it was due to start on November 25 but will not go ahead as planned as a new management board emerges.

According to Libya Al Ahrar, the General Assembly voted for an extension of five days, with an agreement reportedly almost in place to have the league in four groups, with the draw set for next week.

This would be the third time the league would be postponed. The current date of November 25 was fixed by the former Libyan Football Federation President Abdul Hakim Al-Shalmani, who resigned last month.

Libyan football has a lot on its hands. The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has yet to book a hearing for their appeal against CAF sanctions on the airport saga despite reports it has been registered after failing to qualify for AFCON 2025.

Read also

Ex Libyan goalkeeper accuses Nigeria of sabotage during AFCON 2025 qualifier

Benin threaten action against Libya

Legit.ng reported that Benin Republic threatened action against Libya after its players and staff were held hostage and assaulted at the stadium and airport in Tripoli.

The Cheetahs of Benin secured AFCON 2025 at the expense of Libya, which led to retaliatory actions, including a policeman who punched head coach Gernot Rohr.

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Elijah Odetokun avatar

Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has four years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. Email: elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com

Tags:
Hot: