The Mediterranean Knights of Libya defeated the Amavubi of Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium yesterday

The win boosted the Libyans’ chances of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

Their destiny lies partly in their hands and that of Nigeria ahead of the final matchday on Monday evening

The Libya national team are motivated by their win over Rwanda in Kigali and have begun early preparations ahead of the final match day against Benin Republic.

Libya remains hopeful of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations despite the odds stacked against them and their destiny partially in their hands.

Libyan players training ahead of AFCON 2025 qualifier match against Benin Republic in Benghazi. Photo from Libyan FF.

Source: Twitter

Fahad Al Mesmari’s lone goal against Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium boosted the Libyans' chances of qualification, and now they have all to play against the Benin Republic.

Libya begins early training

As seen in images shared by the Libyan FF, the Mediterranean Knights have commenced training for their final game on Monday, less than 24 hours after beating Rwanda.

Head coach Nasser Al-Hadhiri and his staff got to work in Benghazi with the motivation of their victory over Rwanda and would like to give a final push to make it to Morocco.

“Everyone stands united with one heart and one goal. Our national team is fully focused during tonight’s training session as they prepare for the upcoming match against Benin,” the account wrote in their first post since the airport hostage saga.

According to Libya Akhbar, the Knights still need the help of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, who must avoid defeat against Rwanda to help the Libyans.

How Libya helped Nigeria

Legit.ng reported on how Libya easily helped Nigeria qualify for AFCON 2025 despite their hostage ordeal at Al Abraq International Airport last month.

The Mediterranean Knights have been involved in three actions, two of which indirectly contributed to the Super Eagles having an easy ride to the tournament in Morocco.

How Libya could qualify

Legit.ng analysed how Libya could qualify for AFCON 2025 after recording a shock win over Rwanda in Kigali, boosting their chances of making it to Morocco.

The Mediterranean Knights now have to beat Gernot Rohr's Benin Republic by at least four goals while hoping Nigeria avoids defeat against Rwanda on the final day.

Source: Legit.ng