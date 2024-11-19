The Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations as Group D winners

Nigeria finished first with 11 points in the group that included Benin Republic, Libya and Rwanda

Attention turns to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in the next window and other pressing issues

The Super Eagles have qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and wrapped it up with a loss to the Amavubi of Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

Nigeria finished top of Group D with 11 points despite the final-day loss, including the three points from the forfeiture of their match against Libya.

Nigeria's qualification was confirmed after CAF sanctioned Libya, and the Mediterranean Knights shockingly defeated Rwanda in Kigali last Friday.

The team will not converge again until March during the first FIFA international window of 2025, but the Nigerian Football Federation have things to work on after clinching AFCON 2025 ticket.

What next for NFF & Super Eagles

1. Appoint a permanent head coach

NFF technical director Augustine Eguavoen coached the team on an interim basis throughout the six games of the AFCON qualifying campaign in September, October and November breaks.

The Super Eagles have had several managerial changes since Jose Peseiro left after the AFCON 2023 final loss. Finidi George managed four games as interim and permanent head coach before resigning in June.

NFF have also announced the permanent appointment of Bruno Labbadia despite no formal agreement, and the deal collapsed due to stringent German tax laws, according to the federation. However, as noted by TZ, the German coach denied it was not linked to finances.

There are no names linked to the team at present, and some Nigerians have called for Eguavoen to be installed permanently. Whatever the decision is, it has to be made as soon as possible.

2. Qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Nigeria missed out on qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and are closer to missing the 2026 edition in the USA, Mexico and Canada than they are to qualifying for it.

As noted by Soccernet, the Super Eagles are drawn in Group C of the qualifying series alongside Rwanda, Benin Republic, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and South Africa and have three points after four games.

Nigeria cannot afford to miss the tournament as it would be the second consecutive and could spell no World Cup appearance ever for some top stars in the team like Victor Osimhen.

3. Revitalise the squad

The Super Eagles have either ageing or ineffective players in some positions who should be packing their bags and ready for retirement or should not be called up unless they up their game, particularly in attack or defence.

Some of these problems could be sorted by intensifying efforts to get the dual national players the NFF have been scouting to commit their international allegiance, including Tosin Adarabioyo.

How Libya helped Nigeria

Legit.ng reported on how Libya easily helped Nigeria qualify for AFCON 2025 despite their hostage ordeal at Al Abraq International Airport last month.

The Mediterranean Knights have been involved in three actions, two of which indirectly contributed to the Super Eagles having an easy ride to the tournament in Morocco.

