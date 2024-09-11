Eguavoen Addresses Resignation Rumours, Clarifies Role With Super Eagles

Widespread reports had detailed Super Eagles interim manager, Augustine Eguavoen, stepping down from his role with the Nigerian team

The 59-year-old, who was appointed, oversaw the recent 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification fixtures

The interim manager has offered a fresh update on his role with the national team amid swirling talks of his resignation

Augustine Eguavoen finds himself in the spotlight following Nigeria's draw in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification fixture against Rwanda.

The veteran manager, who was recently appointed as interim coach, led the Super Eagles to a seemingly impressive start to their qualification campaign for the Morocco showpiece.

Nigeria sealed a commanding victory over the Republic of Benin and were rather unlucky not to claim a win against Rwanda.

Augustine Eguavoen during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. Image: Daniel Beloumou.

Source: Getty Images

However, in the aftermath of the fixture, swirling reports from OwnGoalNigeria surfaced, detailing that the 59-year-old had opted to step down from his role as interim manager.

This rather surprising report comes amid growing talks of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) handing over the coaching role of the national team to the 59-year-old on a permanent basis.

Nonetheless, amid these reports, Eguavoen has offered clarity on his role with the Super Eagles.

Eguavoen clarifies Super Eagles role

Speaking to the media, as reported by BSN Sport, the former right-back clarified that he has not stepped down from his role with the national team.

The veteran manager emphasised that he remains in charge of the team, despite being appointed on an interim basis.

"It's just unfortunate that people have triggered something that is not true, and in the situation we're in now, we don't need negative stories.

"I only mentioned that I would sit down with the hierarchy of the Federation after these two games to discuss how I would approach the upcoming fixtures.

"But when I saw that story, I was worried and concerned.

"Whatever people are reading out there is incorrect. I am still very much in charge and remain the Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation, responsible for overseeing the Super Eagles at this moment, and that's where we stand."

Eguavoen’s recent appointment as interim manager of the Super Eagles marks his fourth stint as head coach of the Nigerian team.

The 59-year-old previously led Nigeria to a bronze medal at the 2006 AFCON in Egypt.

Nigerian fans slam referee

In a separate report, Legit.ng highlighted that Nigerian fans have flooded social media with criticism of referee, Karim Sabry, after he controversially disallowed Ademola Lookman’s goal during the match against Rwanda.

The Moroccan referee ruled out the forward’s goal, citing a foul by Semi Ajayi in the build-up.

