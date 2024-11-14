Nigeria and Benin Republic are due to face each other in match day five of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

The Cheetahs of Benin defeated the Super Eagles during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match in June

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has opened up on why the team lost the away match in June

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has opened up on why the team lost 2-1 to Benin Republic during their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match in June.

Nigeria and Benin Republic are due to meet again in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers later tonight in Ivory Coast, with the first leg ending 3-0 in favour of the Eagles at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

Super Eagles Captain Ekong during the AFCON 2023 final against Ivory Coast. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

The second leg tonight will be held at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, the adopted home of the Beninoise, after CAF ruled their stadiums are substandard.

Ekong explains Super Eagles' loss

The Super Eagles down tools after their AFCON 2023 final loss to Ivory Coast. They were abysmal in performance during the March and June international breaks, culminating in three draws and one loss.

The loss came against Benin in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Raphael Onyedika gave Nigeria the lead before Jodel Dossou and Steve Mounie turned it around.

Ekong, speaking at a press conference as quoted by ANS, has explained why the Eagles lost the match.

“I think there is always pressure, especially like you said, if they have beaten us before. I think going back to that game, I wasn't there personally in June,” he said.

"We were missing some players who are normally playing; we also had a different coach at the time.”

Ekong and Osimhen were some of the key players who missed the game, and as noted by Goal, it cost head coach Finidi George his boss after he resigned following pressure from Nigerians.

Rohr justifies NPFL star’s call-up

Legit.ng reported that Gernot Rohr justified calling an NPFL player to the Benin squad for the game against Nigeria after heavy scrutiny from the Beninoise media.

The former Super Eagles boss claimed Remo Stars goalkeeper Serge Obassa’s experience of Nigerian football is vital. He also noted a weakness in Austin Eguavoen’s side.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng