The Super Eagles of Nigeria conceded a cheap goal during their 1-1 draw against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic, and captain William Troost-Ekong has named who to blame.

Nigeria came from behind to secure a point in the match day five of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at Benin's adopted home of Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

The Nigerian players were less motivated for the match. As noted by NG Super Eagles, the qualification for AFCON 2025 was confirmed after Libya beat Rwanda before the game.

Ekong reflects on goal conceded

Captain Ekong, who played the full 90 minutes, reflected on the match, particularly on the goal conceded after Mohammed Tijani’s header went through Stanley Nwabali’s legs.

“Our idea was always to try and win this game, we don’t want to put on a show that is not worthy of Nigeria, so today, we obviously have to give credit to Benin,” he told NFF TV.

“They had a good game plan. I thought we were a little bit unlucky the moment they scored because we were missing a man off the pitch on the other side in Victor Osimhen and that’s when they scored the set-piece.

“Credit to them, we know they’re a good threat from that, and we know they tried to win the game,” he added.

Nigerian football fans are divided on the goal, a few blamed the defence, while others blamed Nwabali, who lost his father in the early hours of today.

